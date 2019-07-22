Greg Welteroth Joins Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation (www.themedalofhonor.com) has appointed Greg Welteroth, chief executive officer, Welteroth Enterprises, to its Board of Directors.

"Greg has been a steadfast supporter of the Medal of Honor Recipients and the Foundation for many years," said Louis Chênevert, Foundation chairman. "We will rely on Greg's expertise in marketing and communication strategy to inspire more Americans about the Medal of Honor, its values and the Recipients."

Welteroth is the founder of Greg Welteroth Advertising, a leading North American co-op advertising and media strategy company, whose mission is to build partnerships that enhance peoples lives by delivering value and services beyond what is normally experienced. Today, the firm employs more than 100 marketing and advertising professionals and represents over 10,000 independent retailers and a host of major brands. Welteroth also devotes a significant portion of his time to increasing awareness for Veteran's mental health through the Resurrecting Lives Foundation and preserving the legacy of honor and sacrifice through the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.



"My father was a World War II Veteran in the U.S. Navy and he instilled in me the importance of service and sacrifice," said Welteroth. "Being afforded the opportunity to serve on the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation Board is truly a great honor that I am humbled by. It is so important to preserve the legacies of the Medal of Honor and our heroes who wear the Medal and I look forward to working with the Foundation on those efforts."

"Greg's support of the Foundation over the years has been absolutely phenomenal," said Karl Horst, Foundation president & CEO. "He has inspired countless Americans with his strategic communications highlighting the Medal of Honor and the Foundation and we will rely on his expertise to help us expand the awareness of the Medal of Honor and the education and outreach programs we support for the Recipients of the Medal of Honor."

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by the Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients, to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal, to promote patriotism and love of country, and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 71 living Recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation:

The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation was founded in 1999 by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to perpetuate the legacy of the Medal. Through character development, scholarship and citizen recognition programs based on the values embodied in the Medal — courage, sacrifice, selfless service and patriotism — the Foundation teaches all citizens that they can make a difference in the lives of others. The Foundation also supports the important work of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with Tax ID #25-1828488, the Foundation carries a rating of 4/4 stars for fiscal management, accountability and transparency from Charity Navigator, America's premiere nonprofit evaluator.

