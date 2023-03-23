Gregg Kelley Joins Andersen & Sons As Chief Operating Officer

Kelley will serve the family-owned company in a new role for the business

VINA, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen & Sons, a vertically-integrated, family-owned company engaged in the business of buying, processing, and marketing various nuts throughout the world, is pleased to announce Gregg Kelley as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO). This is a newly created leadership role for the dynamic and fast-growing Andersen & Sons, as they look to continue to expand their domestic and international presence with almonds, cashews, pistachios, prunes, pecans, and walnuts.

Most recently, Kelley served as the Chief Executive Officer of California Olive Ranch, propelling the company to become the largest producer of premium extra virgin olive oil in North America. Kelley joined California Olive Ranch as Chief Financial Officer in 2006, quickly rising to the company's first Chief Executive as he built the business, and the California olive oil industry, to be a major player in the global marketplace. Kelley's tenure at California Olive Ranch spanned nearly 13 years, during which he led pioneering innovations in planting, harvesting, and handling processes, the construction of a state-of-the-art olive oil mill, and the nationwide distribution of California Olive Ranch's branded products, among many other accomplishments.

Andersen & Sons owners Pat and Mike Andersen selected Kelley for the role of COO through an executive search led by Morrison, a top tier business consulting firm serving clients nationwide, with a strong focus in food and agriculture.

"Gregg is a visionary with a demonstrated history of catalyzing success; in business, in people, and in the greater food and agriculture industry," said Pat Andersen, president of Andersen & Sons. "Andersen & Sons has built a solid foundation over the last four generations of family-owned leadership. We're thrilled to couple our credible business position with Gregg's transformational approach and strong financial and operational acumen. Gregg will be a key asset to our company and the California tree nut industry."

Kelley will begin his role at Andersen & Sons March 27, 2023, and is eager to assist in leading the company as it continues to grow and evolve into the next generation.

"I am delighted to join a team that has a storied reputation for marketing high quality products domestically and internationally," said COO Gregg Kelley of Andersen & Sons. "There is tremendous opportunity for Andersen & Sons to continue to rise to meet the growing market need for California and to build greater demand for Andersen & Sons' exceptional products and services. I've been a business builder my entire career and I'm grateful to be joining Andersen & Sons to help advance the family's vision for continued excellence and growth."

Though Andersen & Sons does big business across the world, they pride themselves on still maintaining a family atmosphere with their clients. Their family-owned and operated farm continues to evolve, and the newly formed COO position will help the company achieve their long-term goals while continuing their exceptional customer service.

ABOUT ANDERSEN & SONS

Andersen & Sons is a fourth-generation family-owned and operated vertically integrated tree nut processor and packer. Since 1904, the Andersen's have farmed prunes, walnuts, and cattle in the Northern Sacramento Valley. Today, their products are shipped across the world and sold as value-added products under the Andersen & Sons Shelling & Glenda's Farmhouse brands. In addition, they also offer farm management, pasteurization, and private label manufacturing.

Media Contact:

Augustine Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Andersen & Sons