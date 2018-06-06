Gregg Parise Joins Sweetwater Capital Partners as Managing Partner

"We are excited to add Gregg's operational leadership and principal investment experience to our investment process," said James Gamett, Founder and Managing Partner of SWCP. "Over the past several years, we've been able to see firsthand the benefits of having his particular skillset in our secondary investment activities."

Mr. Parise began his career at Hambrecht & Quist (H&Q) and eventually became Head of Equity Trading at Raymond James & Associates, overseeing tens of millions of dollars of firm capital. In 1999 he launched his own hedge fund, Dorado Capital Management, and grew it to over $350 million AUM. That company was then acquired by JLF Asset Management where Gregg remained on as a managing partner. In early 2013, Gregg went into the private sector as CEO of Events.com, a SaaS software startup. Under his tenure, the value of the business grew ten-fold, and the company remains a leader in the event management industry.

"I'm excited to join Sweetwater full-time as Managing Partner," commented Mr. Parise. "Sweetwater's investment approach is very similar to the methodology I used to build a track record of success at my previous ventures: employing strong fundamental underwriting and operational level due diligence."

