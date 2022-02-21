Gregg S. Montgomery is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregg S. Montgomery is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his work in the Non-Chemical Water Treatment field and in acknowledgment of his work as the President/CEO of Vortex CHC, LLC.

Gregg S. Montgomery

Over more than four decades in the field, Mr. Montgomery has been a leader in start-up technologies stretching worldwide into multiple marketplaces. He is the President/CEO of a Non-Chemical water treatment company, Vortex CHC, LLC.



Mr. Montgomery plans to work in the future with farmers to increase environmental wellbeing at an affordable cost through Ground-Breaking Technology, allowing manure slurries to be scalped for nutrients. He attributes his success to staying humble as he pursued his career. He has been awarded for his work as one of the 20 Up and Coming Technology Companies of 2019, and received U.S. Government recognition for accomplishing a Non-Effluent Zero Carbon Footprint.



He attended Butler County Regional Technical School, graduating with a Master in Lithography degree in 1979. In 1985, Mr. Montgomery began working as the Director of Global Sales at Erie Plastics, where he stayed until 2000. He continued to work in Executive roles at Lancer Corporation, Moo Technologies LLC, and EcoWater CHC. In 2006, Mr. Montgomery founded Java-n-Jazz LLC, a rapidly growing retail coffee shop and cafe in San Antonio which serves more than 90,000 customers each year.



In 2017, Mr. Montgomery founded Vortex CHC, LLC, a chemical-free water treatment organization that serves as a newer and more sustainable water treatment option. The company's methods reduce the intake and outtake of water in cooling systems, which reduces pollution and waste. Using several patented methods for treatment, the resulting water is chemical-free and ready to be used for non-potable applications like green roofing, landscape ponds, irrigation, and discharge to storm drains. Mr. Montgomery focuses the business on water conservation, energy efficiency, and environmental impact, areas of business that are growing rapidly as more companies seek environmentally friendly methods of water treatment. Vortex CHC LLC has worked with several companies as they test their methods, including Tropicana, Spoetzl Brewery, Appleton Medical Center, Lonestar Bakeries, Costco Distribution, Lineage Logistics and many more.



Mr. Montgomery is affiliated with the Cooling Tower Worker Association and the Water Quality Association. He has recently published numerous academic papers about his work.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his son, who works with him in San Antonio, TX, at Vortex CHC, LLC.



