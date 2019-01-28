Gregg Sullivan Appointed COO of SIGMA Marketing Insights

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Marketing Insights today announces the appointment of Gregg Sullivan as Chief Operating Officer. Gregg previously served as SIGMA's Executive Vice President, Account Services and Strategy, joining the company in November of 2016.



In this elevated role, Sullivan will oversee day to day activities of the organization and guide senior leadership, from new and existing client engagements to the delivery of data solutions including data management and visualization through the development of business and marketing strategies.



"Gregg is clearly not the norm," said Stefan Willimann, CEO of SIGMA Marketing Insights. "He is entirely passionate about the success of our clients, our employees, and SIGMA. He understands the business intimately and how to leverage the work we do to inspire data driven marketing transformation. His leadership style, drive and instincts will continue to push SIGMA further each day."



Prior to joining SIGMA, Gregg served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Cenveo Publisher Services where he oversaw the sales team, directed marketing operations and helped developed a new service offering that bridged new technology and traditional printing services. From 2010-2013 Gregg led SPi Global as their Senior Vice President, Global Sales. In this role he reorganized the entire global sales force from hiring, onboarding, managing and exceeding sales goals. In addition, he was one of the top executives responsible for the sale of SPi to CSC Capital, a private equity firm based in Hong Kong.



Gregg is a graduate of Allegheny College, and has been an active member of the Board of Advisors for Boingnet, a lightweight Direct Marketing Platform that connects outbound direct marketing to digital initiatives.

"This is a transformational time for the Business Intelligence industry, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to lead SIGMA," said Sullivan. "Throughout my career, I have been privileged to work with complex and growing businesses, strong and diverse leadership teams, and significant clients. I look forward to continuing my journey with the SIMGA Marketing Insights team, and contributing to this great organization to serve our clients."

About SIGMA Marketing Insights:

SIGMA is a data driven marketing organization with offices in Rochester, NY and Boston. They provide deep insights which help transform companies. With over 30 years of experience, their data scientists, analysts, solutions architects and client engagement leaders develop and deliver custom roadmaps, dashboards, and campaigns based on key data insights to achieve strategic success for their clients. SIGMA works with a diversity of companies, excelling in industries such as agriculture, finance, B2B and non-profits, focusing on marketing efficacy, sales improvement, and product evolution, through operational efficiencies and beyond. www.sigmamarketing.com

Contact Information:

SIGMA Marketing Insights

Megan Salocks, 208338@email4pr.com, 585-473-7300

SOURCE SIGMA Marketing Insights

Related Links

http://www.sigmamarketing.com

