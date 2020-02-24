Gregorio A. Meraz's New Book El Periodismo, Una Leccion En Cada Nota, Is A Sagacious Account On The Pursuit For Excellence In Journalism

Gregorio A. Meraz said this about his book: "Journalism is a window to all the activities of the human race and an inexhaustible source of fascinating information, which allows those who exercise it to learn about a universe of multiple themes—from aspects related to basic local security; fight against crime; drug trafficking; local, state, national, and international politics; education, medical, and scientific research; all expressions of art; armed, national, and international conflicts; natural disasters that make history; or access to interviews with the main protagonists of contemporary history. But that has a price—determination, patience, and perseverance.

After securing my admission to 24 Hours directed by the nonserial journalist Jacobo Zabludovsky—pioneer of the news on Mexican television who created the best team of Mexican communicators of all time, vaccinated against the epidemic of current prominence—in my constant learning, I came to think that before so many great figures, few were my chances of succeeding. But following my mother's advice, I did not faint; and as soon as responsibilities were conferred on me, I tried not to disappoint the confidence placed in me, which opened the door to a lifetime of enriching experiences that I now want to share with students who have not decided on a career, with those who have just graduated in communication, or with incipient reporters whose work now does not seem to be at the moment very promising."

Published by Page Publishing, Gregorio A. Meraz's new book El Periodismo, Una Leccion en Cada Nota will encourage aspiring journalists to continue their trail in their chosen profession by revealing moments of fulfillment and pride on duty.

