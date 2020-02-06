Gregorio Martínez's New Book Fuente Inagotable De Toda Bendición Y Sabiduría: Génesis, Is A Powerful Read That Shares The Benevolence Of God

God's intention and will was, is, and always will be that man be blessed with every blessing—spiritual, material, and social.

Through this book, the reader will be able to realize that it comes from the divine blessing, from the abundance of all blessings, from the immutable spiritual perfection, from an irresistible manner, from a continuous communion with God, from total freedom I have that is unlimited, and from endless wisdom.

It is the first chapter of the book of Genesis, which reveals and demonstrates that God, apart from making man and woman in his image and likeness, also blessed man and woman, declaring that everything was good in a great way.

Already in chapter 2 of Genesis, he reveals how God blesses once again; this time, he blessed the seventh day, demonstrating that the purpose in doing man and woman and all things, including all animals, was that they were beings living in total blessing."

Published by Page Publishing, Gregorio Martínez's new book Fuente Inagotable de Toda Bendición y Sabiduría: Génesis will teach readers the importance of devoting one's life to God to partake of his promise of salvation and blessing.

Consumers who wish to understand the magnitude of having a deeper relationship with the Lord can purchase Fuente Inagotable de Toda Bendición y Sabiduría: Génesis in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086103/Gregorio_Martinez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

