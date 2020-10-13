Gregory A. Kelly, P.E., Named President and Chief Executive Officer of STV

"This is truly an exciting time for STV. I have known Greg for many years, and have a great deal of confidence in his ability to lead the firm forward," said Dominick M. Servedio, Chairman of STV. "Greg is so well respected within our industry, recognized as a dynamic leader and a great team builder. With him as our CEO, STV will continue to build on its successes and to grow."

"It is an honor to be selected as the next CEO of STV," said Kelly. "I am very excited about the opportunity to lead a company that throughout its history has established an enviable reputation for innovation and client service. My immediate objective is to listen and engage with the talented employees of STV, its clients and industry partners, as well as develop and implement strategies to realize STV's enormous potential."



"On behalf of The Pritzker Organization, I completely share Dominick's enthusiasm for Greg's arrival at STV. He has all the experience and talent to help lead STV to new heights in terms of performance and growth," said Joe Gleberman, Managing Director of The Pritzker Organization.



Prior to joining STV, Kelly was the chief executive officer of Heritage Construction + Materials, a leading provider of asphalt products, aggregates, and construction services in the Midwest. Before this role, he was president and chief executive officer of WSP USA. While at WSP, he led a team of nearly 10,000 planners, engineers, scientists, and construction and program managers, undertaking major infrastructure projects for governments, public agencies, and private companies, worldwide.



An active member of the industry, Kelly has been elected to the National Academy of Construction, and The Moles, as well as the Construction Industry Round Table. He has received many accolades throughout his career, including the 2019 American Consulting Engineer Council's Chair Emeritus Award, the 2017 Beverly Willis Foundation Award, the 2017 New York Building Congress Industry Recognition Award, the 2014 Engineering Excellence Award (Eagle Award) from the New Jersey Alliance for Action, Engineer of the Year by North Jersey Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers, New Principal of the Year by the New York Association of Civil Engineers, and the ACE Mentor of the Year.



Kelly received a Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University and a master's degree in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is a registered professional engineer in multiple states.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

