Gregory Berube to Join Evercore in August as a Senior Managing Director in the Firm's Investment Banking Business

Mr. Berube was most recently a Managing Director and Head of Americas Restructuring Finance and Advisory at Goldman Sachs & Co. Prior to joining Restructuring in 2009, Mr. Berube started his career in Leverage Finance Capital Markets and Syndicate at Goldman, having spent time in both New York and London. Mr. Berube has 14 years of experience in a broad range of capital markets and corporate finance activities, including restructurings, exchange offers, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity financings. He has completed advisory and financing engagements across industries for Altegrity, Avaya, California Resources, Caesars Entertainment, Chesapeake Energy, Comverse Technologies, Foresight Energy, GenOn Energy, GNC, Gymboree, Greektown Casinos, Murray Energy, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Peabody Energy, Six Flags, Spanish Broadcasting, Toys "R" Us, Tronox Inc., Ultra Petroleum and WireCo among others.

Roger Altman, Evercore's Founder and Senior Chairman, said, "Evercore has built a world-class global Restructuring and Debt Advisory business, including advising on some of the largest, most complex assignments in recent years. The addition of Greg to our team will enable us to continue to strengthen and build on our success in this area in both North America and Europe. His reputation for excellence and integrity will fit perfectly with our commitment to providing clients with insightful and objective advice relating to their most critical strategic and financial issues."

"We are exceptionally pleased that Greg has agreed to join our team," said Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's CEO. "His deep and broad experience across a variety of industry sectors will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class service to our clients across a number of sectors, and his experience in leveraged finance will enable us to augment our capital markets advisory capabilities to ensure we are continuing to provide our clients with the best and most comprehensive advisory-related services. Greg's commitment to client focus and to partnering both internally and externally will be a strong fit with our culture."

Mr. Berube has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Colgate University.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

