Gregory Ethan Stone is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OSWEGO, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Ethan Stone is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive in the field of Psychometrics and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work with Metriks Amerique, LLC.

Dr. Stone is Chief Executive Officer of Metriks Amerique, LLC, a psychometric, statistical, and program evaluation consulting firm working within education, health professions, the not-for-profit sector, and private industry. The company offers consulting across various areas, including test development and evaluation, advanced statistical design, evaluation of programs and grant-funded entities, school development, industrial marketing, and expert legal testimony.

Dr. Stone has extensive experience in developing and evaluating traditional (paper and pencil) and alternative (computer-adaptive, oral, practical, clinical, and authentic) tests and assessments. Additionally, he has worked for over two decades with short-term and longitudinal surveys, their analyses, and the predictive models associated with client/customer responses.

After obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts with an emphasis on social sciences in 1986 from Shimer College in Waukegan, Illinois, Dr. Stone obtained a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Loyola University in Chicago in 1989. He continued his education by earning a Doctor of Philosophy in Measurement, Evaluation, and Statistical Analysis from The University of Chicago in 1996.

Dr. Stone began his career as a Research Associate at the Chicago Child Care Society from 1988 to 1992. He then provided superior service as a Special Projects Manager with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists from 1992 to 1994 and as Director of Research for the National Certification Corporation from 1994 to 1996. As Associate Executive Director with the Dental Assisting National Board from 1996 to 2000, he introduced a new and modern model for establishing fair and equitable performance standards. After a brief stint as Director of Health Care Licensure in the State of Florida from 2000 to 2001, he founded and became the Chief Executive Officer of Clarity Assessment Systems, Ltd, from 2002 to the present. His passion to teach the next generation of professionals led him to accept his current faculty position as Professor of Research and Measurement in the Judith Herb College of Education at the University of Toledo from 2002 to the present.

Dr. Stone had initially planned to enter psychology, but as he continued, found that he was much more interested in working to explore the workings of the human mind within psychometrics. With the encouragement of his friend and mentor, Benjamin D. Wright, he chose to shift his field of expertise to statistics and measurements. According to Dr. Stone, his career highlight has been the development of new performance standards that bring fairness and scientific credibility to testing and watching his students excel to exceptional heights. He believes that the greatest compliment is the success of those who he has taught and mentored.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Stone gives special thanks to his grandfather, Carl Elmer Stone, for inspiring his capacity to communicate and serve the public.

