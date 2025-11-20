Gregory G. Davis, MD, MSPH, Installed as 2025-2026 President of the American Society for Clinical Pathology

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory G. Davis, MD, MSPH, was installed as the 2025-2026 President of the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) during the Society's Annual Meeting, November 17-20, in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Davis, a nationally recognized leader in forensic pathology, has dedicated his career to advancing medical science, public health, and the mission of ASCP.

Dr. Davis graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and completed his pathology residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He pursued a fellowship in forensic pathology at the San Diego County Medical Examiner Office in San Diego, CA, before joining the faculty at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). At UAB, he currently serves as Professor and Director of the Forensic Division in the Department of Pathology. He is also the Chief Coroner/Medical Examiner for Jefferson County, Alabama.

In addition to his clinical and academic leadership, Dr. Davis earned a Master of Science in Public Health from the UAB School of Public Health. His research focuses on applying epidemiology to forensic pathology, particularly in the area of drug abuse. He has authored 80 peer-reviewed publications, including serving as lead author on the 2013 opioid position paper of the National Association of Medical Examiners and the 2020 revision. He also serves on the editorial board of Forensic Science, Medicine, and Pathology.

"Dr. Davis brings a remarkable combination of not just expertise, but also dedication, authenticity and compassion to the role of ASCP President," says Alexandra Brown, MD, FASCP, Interim Chief Executive Officer of ASCP. "His leadership will strengthen ASCP's ability to advance pathology and laboratory medicine while addressing critical challenges in public health. We are proud to welcome him as our president."

Dr. Davis is a past president of the National Association of Medical Examiners and has served on the ASCP Board of Directors since 2018. His leadership within ASCP includes serving as Chair of the Commission on Science, Technology & Policy, Chair of ASCP Case Reports, and member of the Bylaws Committee. He began his volunteer service with ASCP in 2005 as co-editor of the forensic pathology section of ASCP Case Reports (then known as Check Sample), later serving as chief editor of ASCP Case Reports from 2011–2017.

"I am honored to assume the presidency of ASCP, and I am eager to continue working with my colleagues to promote outstanding laboratory care for our patients," says Dr. Davis. "My forensic experience has taught me not only the importance of engaging with others for a worthy cause, but also the deep satisfaction that comes from that engagement as we work together to improve public health."

As ASCP President, Dr. Davis will lead the organization in its mission to empower laboratory professionals, pathologists, and patients by advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and advocating for the critical role of diagnostic medicine in healthcare.

