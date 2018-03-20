Gregory G. Hong, AIA Appointed as Principal Architect of Lee & Sakahara Architects, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee & Sakahara Architects, Inc. appoints Gregory G. Hong, AIA, CDT, NCARB as Principal Architect for LeeSak's Irvine office. Greg will lead multiple projects and design teams, while pursuing business development opportunities for the firm. Established in 1979, Lee & Sakahara Architects provides comprehensive services in Architecture & Planning with unparalleled commitment to excellence in a diverse portfolio of projects including: Hospitality, Leisure, Civic/Institutional, Government, Industrial, Commercial, Retail/Lifestyle, Workplace, Residential and Mixed-use sectors. Headquartered in Irvine, CA the firm is currently registered in 22 States with a regional office in Las Vegas, NV.

Gregory G. Hong, AIA

Greg has managed a variety of small to large-scale mixed-use projects in Los Angeles, Hollywood, Orange County, and San Francisco areas. Some of these projects are high-rise, multi-family, boutiques, shopping center, educational and corporate work. Prior to running his own practice in S. Florida, Greg was Director of Architecture for a retail developer where he was responsible for entitlements, planning and design for an outdoor retail destination center with a movie theatre and Whole Foods as anchor tenants. As a board member of AAa/e, he also participates with AIA, SMPS, BDA, NAIOP, CSI, ICSC, and KASCE. He holds licenses in CA, SC, KS and FL.

With a truly diverse and international background, Greg is an experienced Architect & Design professional with a demonstrated 25 years of experience in the AEC, Planning and Real Estate industry. Greg has worked for renown Architects abroad in Seoul, Korea and Osaka/Kyoto, Japan. His international upbringing is reflected in his humble demeanor and amicable character. He is first and foremost a listener, but demanding collaborator and problem solver.

Born in Sydney (hence the middle name Gunhoe, meaning 'Made in Australia') Greg grew up in major metropolitan environments including Montreal, Seoul, Chicago, Tokyo, and New York. He is fluent in Korean & Japanese; and received an Engineering degree from U Penn and a Masters in Architecture from Illinois. He enjoys basketball and ping pong - while his two sons are avid hockey players in college.

Lee & Sakahara Architects, Inc. has been privileged to provide exceptional design and service to their distinguished clients throughout the United States and abroad. Greg's leadership skills, project management and design expertise will be invaluable to LeeSak's continued mission for excellence.

