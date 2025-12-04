Gregory Haile Tapped as Upwardly Global CEO

Workforce and Economic Policy Expert to Lead Next Chapter for Nonprofit Supporting

Immigrant Professionals, Workforce Development, and U.S. Competitiveness

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upwardly Global, the leading nonprofit helping talented immigrants and refugees with international credentials restart their professional careers in the U.S., has announced the appointment of Gregory Haile, a national leader in economic mobility and workforce development, as Chief Executive Officer. Under Haile's leadership, the organization will advance innovation in economic opportunity, skills-first hiring, and responsible AI-driven recruitment to empower immigrant talent and drive U.S. economic growth and competitiveness.

Gregory Haile

"It is an honor to lead Upwardly Global at such a pivotal moment – AI related skills are in demand, significant workforce gaps persist, and extraordinary talent goes underutilized," said Haile. "To lead the world, the U.S. cannot afford to ignore any of its talent. Upwardly Global ensures the immigrant engineer can build the infrastructure of tomorrow, the immigrant nurse can deliver lifesaving care, and the immigrant technologist can support our AI-enabled future. I am privileged to lead Upwardly Global, and drive American prosperity with global talent."

Expertise in Economic Inclusion

Throughout his career, Haile has devoted himself to ensuring that individuals are empowered with the tools to manifest their talents, that opportunity is not limited by circumstance, and that the United States optimizes all of its talent for growth and global competitiveness. His leadership experience at the intersection of workforce development and economic opportunity will be a cornerstone in Upwardly Global's next chapter of impact.

As Chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Haile promotes an inclusive financial system that fosters opportunity and growth. His research as a Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School explores economic mobility, workforce readiness, and artificial intelligence as critical elements of U.S. national security. Haile was also one of six American leaders from business, labor and education selected to serve on the U.S.-EU Talent for Growth Task Force, collaborating with counterparts from the European Union to advance human capital development on both sides of the Atlantic. And in his time as President of Broward College, one of the largest public colleges in the U.S., he earned top-ten national rankings (from among more than 1000 community colleges) from the Aspen Institute in every eligible year of his tenure.

A Path for Progress

Upwardly Global has a strong track record of placing more than 35,000 jobseekers in skill-aligned roles over the past 25 years. With Haile at the helm, the organization will build on this progress driving U.S. competitiveness and shared prosperity by creating pathways for immigrants to contribute their full talents to the workforce.

"Gregory brings a unique depth of experience and fresh perspectives from his work across the public and private sectors, which will help Upwardly Global expand our impact," said Alice Kang, President at Upwardly Global. "We are inspired by his commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, furthering workforce development, and championing economic mobility, and look forward to advancing our mission together."

Haile will start in his new role as Upwardly Global CEO on January 5, 2026. To read Haile's bio, click here .

About Upwardly Global

Upwardly Global is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to helping immigrants and refugees with professional credentials restart their careers in the U.S. Since 2000, Upwardly Global has dismantled employment barriers for work-authorized newcomers while advancing the inclusion of their skills into the U.S. economy. Learn more at UpwardlyGlobal.org .

