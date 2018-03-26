Gregory L. Bentley Admitted To American College Of Trial Lawyers

Founded in 1950, the College is composed of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the College is extended by invitation only and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of fifteen years trial experience before they can be considered for Fellowship. Membership in the College cannot exceed one percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada, including active Fellows, Emeritus Fellows, Judicial Fellows (those who ascended to the bench after their induction) and Honorary Fellows. The College maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings. The College is thus able to speak with a balanced voice on important issues affecting the legal profession and the administration of justice.

Gregory L. Bentley is a partner in the firm of Bentley & More, LLP and has been practicing for over twenty-seven years. The newly inducted Fellow is an alumnus of Western State University College of Law.

Mr. Bentley is a trial attorney specializing in the representation of consumers on a wide variety of cases, including catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, product liability and insurance bad faith matters. He is at the forefront of litigating e-cigarette explosion cases throughout the country. His courtroom successes include a $31.5 million jury verdict against Caltrans, a $1.885 million jury verdict in a first-of-its-kind product liability case involving an exploding e-cigarette, and a $3.8 million jury verdict in Orange County on behalf of a student who suffered severe injuries to his right hand during metal shop class.

Regularly recognized by legal publications and his peers, Mr. Bentley is a Past President of Consumer Attorneys of California, has been awarded Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (two times), Consumer Attorneys of California, Western San Bernardino County Bar Association and the Consumer Attorneys of Inland Empire. He has been selected by the Los Angeles Daily Journal as a Top 100 Lawyer in California as well as a Top 30 Plaintiff Attorney in California.

Contact:

Eliza Gano

Communications Manager

egano@actl.com | (949)752-1801

Joseph Marchelewski

Sr. Account Manager, Juris Productions PR

joe@jurisproductions.com | (626) 356-3006

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gregory-l-bentley-admitted-to-american-college-of-trial-lawyers-300619823.html

SOURCE Bentley & More, LLP