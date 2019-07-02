WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Michael MacGregor is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Lifetime Achiever in the field of Law in recognition of his role as founding partner of MacGregorlMadhok LLP, Litigators.

A trusted and reputable firm, MacGregor|Madhok serves clients in a wide range of legal matters, including High Technology, Trade Secrets and Intellectual Property, Insurance Bad Faith and Entertainment Litigation.

Practicing law since 1974, Mr. MacGregor is in high demand as a trial lawyer, winning nearly 40 cases which he has tried to a jury verdict. Along with being a Trial Lawyer with MacGregorlMadhok, Mr. MacGregor has also periodically served as an Adjunct Law Professor, teaching trial techniques and tactics at the University of Virginia School of Law and USC's Gould School of Law.

Mr. MacGregor is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Fordham University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in 1971, and a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law in 1974. Experienced in multiple judicial venues, Mr. MacGregor is a member of the California State Bar, admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the US Tax Court, and all federal courts in California.

To further his professional development, Mr. MacGregor is affiliated with the American Bar Association, the Beverly Hills Bar Association, and the Los Angeles Bar Association. He is also the author of Deadspin, a courtroom thriller that received starred reviews from Kirkus Reviews and Publisher's Weekly, and was selected as People Magazine's Page Turner of the Week. His second novel is expected to be published in 2019 and he is currently working on a third.

