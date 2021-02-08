Gregory R. Friedman to Retire as EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Corteva

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) today announced that Gregory R. Friedman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), notified the Company of his intention to retire from Corteva. Mr. Friedman remains fully committed to Corteva and has agreed to continue in his role as CFO while an external search for his replacement is underway.

"Greg's expert and thoughtful leadership of our Finance organization helped establish a solid foundation for Corteva's future as a strong, independent leader in global agriculture," said James C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Corteva. "The Board and I deeply appreciate Greg's commitment to Corteva's long-term success and his work over the past several years to help create a highly disciplined culture focused on delivering value for our shareholders. I will miss his partnership and appreciate his willingness to help us assure a smooth transition to his successor. We wish him all the best in the next phase of his life," Mr. Collins said.

"Corteva has a strategy that is working, as its industry-leading pipeline continues to drive growth and the benefits of our work over the past few years will accelerate earnings improvement starting this year. With the company well-positioned to deliver a strong 2021 and on track to deliver on its mid-term targets, I felt the completion of the Company's fourth quarter earnings was the right time to announce my retirement from Corteva," said Mr. Friedman. "I have had many incredible opportunities in my time at DuPont, Pioneer and Corteva. For me and my family, I believe this is the right time to retire from Corteva and I have complete confidence that the Company will continue to deliver significant value to our shareholders and meaningful benefits to our customers -- and the planet -- in the near-term and over the coming years."

Bio

Greg Friedman is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Corteva. Prior to this appointment, Friedman served as the Vice President of Investor Relations for DuPont and currently leads the finance organization for Corteva.

Mr. Friedman joined DuPont in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer of an electronics joint venture. Since this time and throughout his nearly 30-year career, he has supported and led business growth through a variety of divisional and enterprise finance roles. His background spans a number of consumer-focused industry sectors and has included more than a decade in Agriculture. At DuPont, Mr. Friedman led financial risk management and cash operations as Assistant Treasurer, served as Chief Financial Officer of DuPont Pioneer, and – prior to his appointment to Vice President Investor Relations – served as DuPont General Auditor and Chief Ethics & Compliance Leader.

Mr. Friedman earned an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Southern California and is a certified public accountant (inactive).

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

