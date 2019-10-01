Gregory Robinson joins Nonprofit Biotech Odylia Therapeutics Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregory Robinson, Ph.D., joins the Advisory Board of Odylia Therapeutics, a nonprofit biotech dedicated to bringing treatments for rare disease to patients. He is the Chief Science Officer at Akouos and brings to Odylia extensive biotech experience in gene therapy, ophthalmology, and the rare disease space.

Dr. Robinson has served as the Chief Scientific Officer at Nightstar Therapeutics as well as at Agilis Biotherapeutics, LLC. Previously, he held leadership roles as Senior Director in Scientific Licensing at Shire and Head of Biology and Drug Discovery at Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Robinson holds a B.S. in Biology from Macalester College, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Boston University, and completed Postdoctoral studies at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. He brings a wealth of knowledge to Odylia which was founded in 2017 with the goal of moving treatments from the lab to the clinic. Dr. Robinson states, "I'm looking forward to being part of Odylia. The organization truly has a unique business model and provides the opportunity to shift the drug development paradigm in the rare disease field."

"We are very excited to have Greg join the Odylia Advisory Board," said Scott Dorfman, Odylia Therapeutics' CEO. "His experience in rare disease, ophthalmology, and gene therapy is uniquely suited to move Odylia towards our mission of advancing treatments for ultra-rare disease."

About Odylia

Odylia utilizes a unique nonprofit biotech business model to accelerate the development of gene therapies for people with rare inherited diseases, changing the way treatments are brought from the lab to the clinic. Odylia's vision is to enable genetic therapies to change lives, regardless of prevalence or commercial interest. Odylia focuses on bringing treatments for rare eye diseases from the lab into clinical trials using AAV technology and other gene delivery techniques. Because these diseases are so rare, there is little commercial interest, leaving Odylia Therapeutics to find a way to move these potential therapies into clinical trials to prevent blindness. For more information, visit Odylia.org

