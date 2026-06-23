Gregorys Coffee Expands Long Island Footprint, Signing The Operators Behind NYC's Beloved Pop's Pizza

Ricky and Nick Singh, Who Grew a Single Pizza Shop Into a Thriving Multi-Unit Manhattan

Business, Will Open Three Gregorys Locations on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregorys Coffee ("Gregorys"), the New York City-born specialty coffee brand partnered with Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), has signed a franchise agreement to expand its presence on Long Island with three locations. The franchisees are brothers, Ricky and Nick Singh, the operators behind Pop's Pizza NYC in the affluent New York neighborhood of Manhattan.

"When our franchisees win, we win, and I have no doubt they're going to do great things with Gregorys on Long Island." Post this With more than 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys has earned a loyal following of “Gregulars” by staying true to its roots.

The Singhs opened their first pizza shop during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019 and have since grown it to three high-volume locations. They built the business on strong day-to-day operations and a commitment to the neighborhoods they serve, earning a loyal local following along the way. That same community-first, hospitality-driven approach is what they plan to bring to Gregorys.

"Running our pizzerias taught us that it all comes down to the details and the people," said Ricky Singh. "That never changed, no matter how busy we got. We fell for what Gregorys does – good coffee, good food and a real sense of community, and as New Yorkers, Long Island is exactly where we want to build that."

After nearly 20 years in one of the most competitive coffee markets in the world, Gregorys has scaled by staying true to its model – small-batch coffee roasted in its own NYC roastery and a guest experience that has built lasting communities of "Gregulars." Each location is crafted to be a daily ritual for guests and a scalable business for operators.

"Ricky and Nick are exactly the kind of franchisees we want to grow with," said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy. "They know how to run great restaurants; they take care of their guests and they've earned everything they've built. When our franchisees win, we win, and I have no doubt they're going to do great things with Gregorys on Long Island."

With 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys joined the Craveworthy portfolio in 2025 and launched its franchise program in 2026. Through Craveworthy's shared services platform, franchisees gain access to comprehensive support across operations, training, culinary, supply chain, technology, real estate and marketing.

"We were Gregulars long before we were franchisees," said Nick Singh. "Gregorys was already part of our routine, so when the opportunity came up, it went beyond just business for us. What drew us in was a brand we already loved and the support behind it – we knew we wouldn't be building this alone."

The Brand continues to seek experienced operators in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain West, Northeast, Southeast and select West Coast regions. To learn more about Gregorys' franchise opportunities, visit https://bit.ly/3RYIoID.

To learn more about Gregorys, visit https://bit.ly/4vCZCcU. To learn more about Craveworthy, visit https://bit.ly/4vCZxG8.

ABOUT GREGORYS COFFEE

Founded in 2006 in Manhattan, Gregorys Coffee is a coffee roaster created by Gregory Zamfotis and his family on the belief that good coffee, good food and good people fuel the every day. With more than 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys has earned a loyal following of "Gregulars" by staying true to its roots: roasting high-quality, small-batch coffee, crafting fresh menu offerings in-house and creating a guest experience that is community-oriented and culture-driven. Made for those hustling toward their unique ambitions, Gregorys serves purpose when it matters most. Learn more about Gregorys at https://bit.ly/4vCZCcU.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands is a multi-brand restaurant platform and franchisor with more than 20 concepts and over 300 locations nationwide. Rooted in a hospitality-first philosophy and powered by people, product and process, the Company builds and scales emerging concepts and legacy brands through a shared infrastructure designed for intentional growth. Its mission is to create 100,000 success stories by 2035 – measured not just in units, but in lives changed across its system. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at https://bit.ly/4vCZxG8.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands