Craveworthy Brands to Open Several Concepts at Georgia Institute of Technology

Big Chicken, Fresh Brothers, Kinnamōns, Krafted, and Taim Mediterranean Kitchen Among Brands to Open at John Lewis Student Center in August 2026

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), a fast-growing multi-brand restaurant platform, is collaborating with the Georgia Institute of Technology ("Georgia Tech") to bring multiple concepts in its portfolio to campus under Crave Kitchen Georgia Tech.

Set to open in August 2026 on the second level of the John Lewis Student Center, the location will serve a student body of more than 56,000 at one of the nation's leading public research universities. Craveworthy's differentiated model brings multiple brands together within a food hall, supported by the infrastructure to operate efficiently at scale.

"The John Lewis Student Center is one of the most high-demand dining locations in the city." Post this

High-Growth Channel, Built for Scale

Nontraditional venues, including universities, airports, stadiums, casinos, and resorts, represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry. Most operators enter with a single concept — Craveworthy applies a shared services platform designed to support several concepts within one integrated setting.

The Crave Kitchen model is powered by a centralized operating system, shared supply chain, unified training platform, and an integrated technology stack. It allows venue partners to work with one company instead of managing relationships across multiple vendors, while serving guests an exceptional dining experience.

"Bringing multiple brands into a single venue under one operating system — without compromising quality or consistency — is a challenge across this industry," said Gregg Majewski, founder and CEO of Craveworthy. "It's what we've focused on building over the last several years. As brick-and-mortar continues to grow and nontraditional accelerates alongside it, Georgia Tech represents the future of where this model is headed. We're building an all-in-one system designed to scale intentionally."

Seven Brands, One Kitchen

Crave Kitchen at Georgia Tech will feature:

Big Chicken: Bold chicken offerings inspired by Shaquille O'Neal's childhood favorites.

Bold chicken offerings inspired by Shaquille O'Neal's childhood favorites. Fresh Brothers: Chicago-style thin crust pizza with a California twist.

Chicago-style thin crust pizza with a California twist. Kinnamōns : Cinnamon roll concept by Ndamukong Suh, featuring reimagined bakery favorites made with locally sourced ingredients, unique glazes, and seasonal flavors.

: Cinnamon roll concept by Ndamukong Suh, featuring reimagined bakery favorites made with locally sourced ingredients, unique glazes, and seasonal flavors. Krafted: Multi-brand bay featuring Krafted smashburgers, cheesesteaks, and globally inspired hot dogs.

Multi-brand bay featuring Krafted smashburgers, cheesesteaks, and globally inspired hot dogs. Taim Mediterranean Kitchen: Fresh, customizable Mediterranean street food.

The concept mix was thoughtfully selected to match the rhythm of campus life, spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night across cuisines that resonate with consumers, especially Generation Z. The location will support dine-in, takeout, and delivery throughout the day.

Beyond the on-site dining experience, Crave Kitchen Georgia Tech will also support catering across the Platform's brand portfolio, including Dirty Dough cookies as a dessert add-on, extending the model's reach into campus events and group orders.

"Our goal at Georgia Tech Dining is to deliver an experience that matches the energy and vibrancy of Georgia Tech's campus, and this collaboration with Craveworthy brings that to life in a meaningful way," said Ryan Greene, executive director of Dining and Retail. "The John Lewis Student Center is one of the most high-demand dining locations in the city, and introducing multiple great-tasting, high-quality brands in one space allows us to better serve that demand while expanding the breadth and diversity of our overall retail dining portfolio. This expanded lineup gives students, faculty, staff, and visitors more choice, more flexibility and more opportunities to find something that fits their schedule and their tastes. It's an exciting addition to the Student Center and a strong step forward in how we think about campus dining."

Designed for High-Traffic Environments

The Crave Kitchen model is designed to perform in high-demand dining environments. Its built-in infrastructure enables each concept to operate at the highest brand standards within its existing four walls. The result is a repeatable system that maintains consistency without compromising on product, process, or people.

"Hospitality has to meet people where they are, and for the next generation, that starts on campus," Majewski said. "Students and faculty expect variety and flexibility — something that fits every craving, at any time. And for our venue partners, it comes down to simplicity and reliability. One operator. One system. A complete food program that delivers consistently. That's what we've built."

Accelerating Nontraditional Growth

The Georgia Tech opening is part of a broader expansion of Craveworthy's nontraditional and international growth strategy. Recently, the Company announced its entry into India, further advancing its international growth strategy while pursuing additional nontraditional development opportunities.

Together, these initiatives reinforce Craveworthy's position as a platform operator built for multi-brand dining across shared, innovative spaces — an area gaining traction as operators look for more efficient, scalable solutions.

To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, please visit https://bit.ly/3QUAvUm. To learn more about Georgia Tech, please visit https://www.gatech.edu/.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands is a multi-brand restaurant platform and franchisor with more than 20 concepts and over 300 locations in the U.S and internationally. Rooted in a hospitality-first philosophy and powered by people, product and process, the Company builds and scales emerging concepts and legacy brands through a shared infrastructure designed for intentional growth. Its mission is to create 100,000 success stories by 2035 — measured not just in units, but in lives changed across its system. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at https://bit.ly/3QUAvUm.

ABOUT GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands