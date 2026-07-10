The Bet Just Got Bigger: Craveworthy Brands Raises the Stakes for Bet on the Bite on July 14

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Craveworthy Brands

Jul 10, 2026, 10:14 ET

Fastest-Growing Restaurant Company in America Doubles Down on Free Food from Big Chicken, Gregorys Coffee, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers and More Across 200 Locations Nationwide

CHICAGO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") is raising the stakes on Bet on the Bite. After seeing strong early interest from guests across the country, the Company behind Big Chicken, Dirty Dough, Gregorys Coffee, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, Fresh Brothers and more decided to double down on its belief that one bite is all it takes, putting even more food on the table for guests on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

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Craveworthy Brands is raising the stakes on Bet on the Bite.
Craveworthy Brands is raising the stakes on Bet on the Bite.

"We made a bet," said Gregg Majewski, founder and CEO of Craveworthy. "Then we decided the bet wasn't big enough. If we're going to bet on ourselves, let's really do it. More food. Bigger offers. More opportunities for guests to discover their next favorite craving. We built this company by taking bold swings. This is just another one."

Bet on the Bite brings together 14 Craveworthy concepts across more than 200 participating locations nationwide, from Chicago and Dallas to Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando. Each brand is offering one of its most popular menu items and betting one bite is all it takes.

Guests can sign up now through each brand's dedicated Bet on the Bite page. Registration unlocks that brand's featured offer on July 14 at participating locations. The rules remain the same: show the registration email, visit the nearest location and take a bite. Advance sign-up is required, and guests are welcome to try one brand or all 14.

Here is the new bet:

Every guest who participates will receive exclusive follow-up offers through July 31, 2026, inviting them back to experience even more of the food, hospitality and brands from Craveworthy.

To find participating locations and place a bet, visit betonthebite.com. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, visit craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS
Craveworthy Brands is a multi-brand restaurant platform and franchisor with more than 20 concepts and over 300 locations in the U.S and internationally. Rooted in a hospitality-first philosophy and powered by people, product and process, the Company builds and scales emerging concepts and legacy brands through a shared infrastructure designed for intentional growth. Its mission is to create 100,000 success stories by 2035 – measured not just in units, but in lives changed across its system. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at craveworthybrands.com.  

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands

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