Greif Awarded A- Leadership Score in CDP's Annual Climate Change Assessment

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced it has been awarded an A- Leadership ranking for the third year in a row by CDP as part of their annual climate change assessment. CDP operates a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage the impact they make on the environment.

"Earning an A- Leadership ranking from CDP for a third year in a row continues to reinforce and recognize our ongoing efforts to minimize our environmental footprint," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to providing value for our stakeholders by safeguarding the environment through our continued sustainability efforts."

CDP is a leader in measuring environmental management and transparency efforts, rating more than 9,600 companies in 2020. CDP recognizes thriving, sustainable long-term economies that work for people and the planet. CDP's findings are disclosed to global investors, companies and cities so they can take action to build a truly sustainable economy by measuring and understanding their environmental impact.

Greif reports its corporate responsibility efforts and progress using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and fulfills UN Global Compact requirements. Greif's sustainability achievements can be seen in its annual Sustainability Report.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

