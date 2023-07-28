Greif, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2023 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter results.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its third quarter earnings press release on August 30, 2023. The call on August 31, 2023 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6181bb19be8d45c68f4259ed9acf6e79. Registrants will receive a confirmation containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 31, 2023. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com.

Webcast Details
Title: Greif, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2cv85dw

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

