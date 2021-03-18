Greif, Inc. Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) and Coated Recycled Paperboard (CRB) Grades

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing price increases on certain paperboard products, which are in addition to previously announced price increases. A $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and a $50 per ton increase for all grades of coated recycled paperboard (CRB) are effective today with new orders placed. These price increases are in response to continued robust demand across the Greif paperboard network and ongoing cost pressures in production and transportation.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

