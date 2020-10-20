Greif, Inc. Announces a $50 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) Grades

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) effective with shipments on or after Monday, November 9th, 2020. This price increase is in response to cost pressures in transportation, insurance, labor, and chemicals and other direct materials, as well as the supply-demand balance across the Greif paperboard network.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

