Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019

DELAWARE, Ohio, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging solutions, today announced webcast details for the Investor Day that will be hosted on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York. The presentation will start at approximately 8:45 am EDT, conclude at approximately 12:00 pm EDT and include live question and answer sessions.

Investor Day 2019 will feature an overview of the company, a discussion of business performance and strategy, a review of the Caraustar acquisition and how it complements our portfolio, and highlight new margin enhancement and growth opportunities around the business. New Fiscal Year 2022 financial commitments will also be shared.

Greif's Investor Day speakers will include:

Pete Watson , President and Chief Executive Officer

Larry Hilsheimer , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ole Rosgaard , Senior Vice President and Group President – Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services and Global Sustainability

Tim Bergwall , Senior Vice President and Group President – Paper Packaging & Services and Soterra LLC

Hari Kumar , Vice President and Division President – Flexible Products & Services

Please utilize this link to participate in the webcast. Alternatively, the webcast will be available on Greif's website at www.investor.greif.com and can be viewed under the "events calendar." To dial in, please call 415-762-1258 and utilize meeting passcode 38496. The webcast will open at 8:30 am EDT on June 26, 2019. These details and a replay of the webcast will be available on Greif's website at http://investor.greif.com and can be viewed under the "events calendar" tab.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: in industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company's website at www.greif.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "aspiration," "objective," "project," "believe," "continue," "on track" or "target" or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause events and the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements immediately preceding Part I of the Company's Annual Report on the most recently filed Form 10-K. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Eichmann

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Matt.Eichmann@greif.com

(740) 549 6067

