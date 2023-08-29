Greif, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Greif, Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.52 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.78 per share on its Class B Common Stock. This dividend declaration is reflective of our commitment to provide value directly back to our shareholders from our compelling continued free cash flow generation.

"We are excited to again raise our quarterly dividend," said Larry Hilsheimer, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Providing value directly back to our shareholders is an important part of our capital allocation strategy, and we intend to continue pursuing this path in addition to our near-term M&A and other growth strategies."

The dividends are payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Matt Leahy
740-549-6158
matthew.leahy@greif.com

SOURCE Greif, Inc.

