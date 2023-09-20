Greif Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Greif Ranked Among 100 U.S. Companies for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

DELAWARE, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Greif has ranked among the Top 100 companies since 2021.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces for the third consecutive year," said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. "At Greif, we are committed to creating a culture of inclusion, respect and trust and this award is a testament to the hard work of our people and our commitment to creating an engaging and enjoyable work environment."

The Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is compiled by Newsweek and backed by research from the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a world-leading leadership development and benchmark research company. Companies making the list are chosen based on an independent survey of more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated as a core component of the business model.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek yet again for our world-class colleagues," said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continually strive to create an engaged workforce where our colleagues are safe, welcomed, celebrated and cherished, and can thrive and be successful."

For more on Greif and its commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment as an integral part of the company's culture and Build to Last Strategy, visit www.greif.com/greif-in-the-community/.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.  

