Greif Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

DELAWARE, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek for the third consecutive year. Greif has ranked among the Top 100 companies since 2021.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces for the third consecutive year," said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. "At Greif, we are committed to creating a culture of inclusion, respect and trust and this award is a testament to the hard work of our people and our commitment to creating an engaging and enjoyable work environment."

The Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is compiled by Newsweek and backed by research from the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a world-leading leadership development and benchmark research company. Companies making the list are chosen based on an independent survey of more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated as a core component of the business model.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek yet again for our world-class colleagues," said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continually strive to create an engaged workforce where our colleagues are safe, welcomed, celebrated and cherished, and can thrive and be successful."

