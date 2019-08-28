Greif Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, today announced third quarter 2019 results.

Third Quarter Highlights include (all results compared to the third quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted):

Net sales increased by $240.5 million to $1,252.6 million .

to . Gross profit increased by $62.3 million to $279.4 million .

to . Net income of $62.7 million or $1.06 per diluted Class A share decreased compared to net income of $67.7 million or $1.15 per diluted Class A share. Net income, excluding the impact of adjustments (1) , of $74.7 million or $1.26 per diluted Class A share increased compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of $70.9 million or $1.20 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted EBITDA (2) increased by $57.5 million to $203.8 million .

or per diluted Class A share decreased compared to net income of or per diluted Class A share. Net income, excluding the impact of adjustments , of or per diluted Class A share increased compared to net income, excluding the impact of adjustments, of or per diluted Class A share. Adjusted EBITDA increased by to . Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $90.2 million to $141.5 million . Adjusted free cash flow(3) increased by $26.0 million to $107.1 million .

"Greif produced solid third quarter 2019 results despite ongoing market softness and a weakening industrial economy," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Third quarter adjusted EBITDA rose by roughly 39.0 percent versus the prior year quarter, while Class A earnings per share, excluding the impact of adjustments, increased by 5.0 percent."

"Our newly acquired Caraustar operations performed better than our original assumptions. However, we faced weaker market demand in our containerboard operations and in certain segments of our Rigid Industrial Packaging business. In light of external headwinds, we are implementing additional optimization measures in parts of our portfolio to lower costs and better navigate challenging market conditions. We remain laser focused on those areas within our control to more profitability serve our customers. I remain highly confident in our long term plan to drive more sustainable free cash flow, delever our balance sheet, and grow our profits."





(1) A summary of all adjustments that are excluded from net income before adjustments and from earnings per diluted Class A share before adjustments are set forth in the Selected Financial Highlights table following the Company Outlook in this release. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, including debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition-related costs, plus non-cash impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, less (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. (3) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus cash paid for acquisition-related costs, plus cash paid for debt issuance costs, plus an additional one-time $65.0 million contribution made by the Company to its U.S. defined benefit plan during the third quarter of 2018, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment.

Note: A reconciliation of the differences between all non-GAAP financial measures used in this release with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. They should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Customer Service

The Company's consolidated CSI(4) score improved by roughly two percent versus the prior year quarter and was flat sequentially to second quarter fiscal 2019. Greif's objective is that each business segment delivers a consistent CSI score of 95.0 or better. CSI for the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment and Flexible Products & Services segment were roughly flat to the prior year quarter at 90.2 and 93.5, respectively. CSI for the Paper Packaging & Services segment was 89.0, or roughly seven percent lower than the prior year quarter. The Paper Packaging & Services segment's CSI results included the newly acquired Caraustar operations for the first time. Excluding the Caraustar operations, the Paper Packaging & Services segment's CSI for the fiscal third quarter 2019 would have been 95.5.

Segment Results (all results compared to the third quarter of 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales are impacted mainly by the volume of primary products(5) sold, selling prices, product mix and the impact of changes in foreign currencies against the U.S. Dollar. The table below shows the percentage impact of each of these items on net sales for our primary products for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year quarter for the business segments with manufacturing operations. Net sales from Caraustar's primary products are not included in the table below, but will be included in the Paper Packaging & Services segment starting in the second quarter of fiscal 2020:

Net Sales Impact - Primary Products Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services

Paper Packaging & Services

Flexible Products & Services

%

%

% Currency Translation (3.2) %

—



(4.5) % Volume (5.7) %

(8.8) %

(6.5) % Selling Prices and Product Mix 2.0 %

(2.5) %

3.1 % Total Impact of Primary Products (6.9) %

(11.3) %

(7.9) %

Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services

Net sales decreased by $45.5 million to $642.1 million. Net sales excluding foreign currency translation decreased by $29.3 million due primarily to continued softness in Western/Central Europe, APAC and the U.S., partially offset by a 2.0 percent increase in selling prices on our primary products as a result of strategic pricing decisions.

Gross profit decreased by $12.3 million to $126.5 million. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales. The prior year period included a one-time freight expense adjustment that positively impacted gross profit by $4.6 million.

Operating profit decreased by $7.7 million to $54.3 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales, partially offset by a decrease in the segment's SG&A expense. Adjusted EBITDA remained flat to prior year at $82.8 million.

Paper Packaging & Services

Net sales increased by $294.4 million to $530.0 million. The increase in sales was primarily due to $320.4 million of contribution from the acquired Caraustar operations, partially offset by lower published containerboard prices and decreased volumes in our legacy operations.

Gross profit increased by $75.2 million to $134.7 million. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to $81.6 million of contribution from the acquired Caraustar operations, partially offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.

Operating profit increased by $19.0 million to $63.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $57.9 million to $111.0 million primarily due to $65.4 million of contribution from the acquired Caraustar operations, partially offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.

Flexible Products & Services

Net sales decreased by $8.1 million to $74.5 million. Net sales excluding foreign currency translation decreased by $4.9 million due primarily to continued softness in Western Europe.

Gross profit decreased by $0.7 million to $16.0 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales, partially offset by favorable raw material costs.

Operating profit decreased by $0.8 million to $5.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.6 million to $7.2 million. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit.

Land Management

Net sales increased by $0.1 million to $6.0 million.

Operating profit increased by $1.1 million to $3.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.2 million to $2.8 million.

Tax Summary

During the third quarter, the Company recorded an income tax rate of 29.1 percent and a tax rate excluding the impact of adjustments of 27.7 percent. The Company recorded a one-time $3.1 million recycling tax credit during the third quarter that favorably impacted the tax rate. As previously disclosed, the application of FIN 18 may cause fluctuations in our quarterly effective tax rates. For fiscal 2019, the Company expects its tax rate to range between 29-33 percent and its tax rate excluding adjustments to range between 28-32 percent.

Dividend Summary

On August 27, 2019, the Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.66 per share of Class B Common Stock. Dividends are payable on October 1, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2019.

Company Outlook

(in millions, except per share amounts) Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Reported at Q2 Fiscal 2019 Outlook

Reported at Q3 Class A earnings per share before special items $3.70 - $4.00 $3.70 - $4.00 Adjusted free cash flow $230 - $250 $230 - $250

Note: 2019 Class A earnings per share and tax rate guidance on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the potential for one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast: gains or losses on the disposal of businesses, timberland or properties, plants and equipment, net; non-cash asset impairment charges due to unanticipated changes in the business; restructuring-related activities; non-cash pension settlement charges; or acquisition costs, and the income tax effects of these items and other income tax-related events. No reconciliation of the fiscal year 2019 Class A earnings per share before adjustments guidance or tax rate excluding the impact of adjustments guidance, both non-GAAP financial measures which exclude gains and losses on the disposal of businesses, timberland and properties, plants and equipment, non-cash pension settlement charges, acquisition costs, restructuring and impairment charges, is included in this release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of 2019 adjusted free cash flow guidance to forecasted net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in this release.

(4) Customer satisfaction index (CSI) tracks a variety of internal metrics designed to enhance the customer experience in dealing with Greif. (5) Primary products are manufactured steel, plastic and fibre drums; intermediate bulk containers; linerboard, medium, corrugated sheets and corrugated containers; and 1&2 loop and 4 loop flexible intermediate bulk containers.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNAUDITED









Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions, except for per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Selected Financial Highlights













Net sales $ 1,252.6



$ 1,012.1



$ 3,362.9



$ 2,886.1

Gross profit 279.4



217.1



700.9



584.1

Gross profit margin 22.3 %

21.5 %

20.8 %

20.2 % Operating profit 125.6



114.0



283.4



267.2

EBITDA(6) 188.9



142.2



431.6



350.1

Adjusted EBITDA(7) 203.8



146.3



472.1



361.7

Net cash provided by operating activities 141.5



51.3



194.1



55.8

Adjusted free cash flow(8) 107.1



81.1



117.6



29.5

Net income attributable to Greif, Inc. 62.7



67.7



106.0



169.3

Diluted Class A earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. $ 1.06



$ 1.15



$ 1.80



$ 2.88

Adjusted Diluted Class A earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. $ 1.26



$ 1.20



$ 2.72



$ 2.45

Adjustments













Restructuring charges $ 9.1



$ 3.7



$ 20.3



$ 13.8

Acquisition-related costs 5.8



0.5



22.2



0.7

Debt extinguishment charges 0.1



—



22.0



—

Non-cash asset impairment charges —



0.8



2.1



4.1

Non-cash pension settlement charge —



0.4



—



0.4

Gain on disposal of properties, plants and equipment and businesses, net —



(1.3)



(4.1)



(7.4)

Tax net expense (benefit) resulting from the Tax Reform Act —



—



—



(33.4)

Total Adjustments $ 15.0



$ 4.1



$ 62.5



$ (21.8)



















July 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

July 31, 2018

October 31, 2017 Operating working capital(9) $ 675.3



$ 342.4



$ 394.0



$ 327.3



(6)EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, including debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization. (7)Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, including debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition-related costs, plus non-cash impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, less (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net. (8)Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus cash paid for acquisition-related costs, plus cash paid for debt issuance costs, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment. (9)Operating working capital is defined as trade accounts receivable plus inventories less accounts payable.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter of 2019 results on August 29, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). To participate, domestic callers should call 833-231-8265. The Greif ID is 5799875. The number for international callers is +1-647-689-4110. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, including slides, which can be accessed at http://investor.greif.com by clicking on the Events and Presentations tab and searching under the events calendar. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours following the call.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED









Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 1,252.6



$ 1,012.1



$ 3,362.9



$ 2,886.1

Cost of products sold 973.2



795.0



2,662.0



2,302.0

Gross profit 279.4



217.1



700.9



584.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses 138.9



99.4



377.0



305.7

Restructuring charges 9.1



3.7



20.3



13.8

Acquisition-related costs 5.8



0.5



22.2



0.7

Non-cash asset impairment charges —



0.8



2.1



4.1

Gain on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net (1.3)



(1.4)



(7.1)



(7.5)

Loss on disposal of businesses, net 1.3



0.1



3.0



0.1

Operating profit 125.6



114.0



283.4



267.2

Interest expense, net 34.5



12.1



80.1



38.4

Non-cash pension settlement charge —



0.4



—



0.4

Debt extinguishment charges 0.1



—



22.0



—

Other (income) expense, net (1.1)



4.8



1.0



15.0

Income before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net 92.1



96.7



180.3



213.4

Income tax expense 26.8



25.7



58.3



31.2

Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (2.2)



(1.0)



(2.4)



(1.8)

Net income 67.5



72.0



124.4



184.0

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.8)



(4.3)



(18.4)



(14.7)

Net income attributable to Greif, Inc. $ 62.7



$ 67.7



$ 106.0



$ 169.3

Basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock $ 1.06



$ 1.15



$ 1.80



$ 2.88

Class B common stock $ 1.59



$ 1.72



$ 2.68



$ 4.31

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock $ 1.06



$ 1.15



$ 1.80



$ 2.88

Class B common stock $ 1.59



$ 1.72



$ 2.68



$ 4.31

Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock 26.3



25.9



26.2



25.9

Class B common stock 22.0



22.0



22.0



22.0

Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:













Class A common stock 26.3



25.9



26.2



25.9

Class B common stock 22.0



22.0



22.0



22.0



GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED







(in millions) July 31, 2019

October 31, 2018 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 75.8



$ 94.2

Trade accounts receivable 720.3



456.7

Inventories 413.5



289.5

Other current assets 132.2



136.3



1,341.8



976.7

LONG-TERM ASSETS





Goodwill 1,561.9



776.0

Intangible assets 794.3



80.6

Assets held by special purpose entities 50.9



50.9

Other long-term assets 125.5



118.7



2,532.6



1,026.2

PROPERTIES, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT 1,678.0



1,191.9



$ 5,552.4



$ 3,194.8

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 458.5



$ 403.8

Short-term borrowings 8.8



7.3

Current portion of long-term debt 83.7



18.8

Other current liabilities 286.0



240.3



837.0



670.2

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





Long-term debt 2,786.0



884.1

Liabilities held by special purpose entities 43.3



43.3

Other long-term liabilities 688.0



407.5



3,517.3



1,334.9

REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 22.5



35.5

EQUITY





Total Greif, Inc. equity 1,120.6



1,107.8

Noncontrolling interests 55.0



46.4



1,175.6



1,154.2



$ 5,552.4



$ 3,194.8



GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED









Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 67.5



$ 72.0



$ 124.4



$ 184.0

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 60.0



32.4



146.8



96.5

Asset impairments —



0.8



2.1



4.1

Pension settlement loss —



0.4



—



0.4

Other non-cash adjustments to net income 3.3



(4.2)



7.6



(41.4)

Operating working capital changes (9.5)



12.9



(52.5)



(72.3)

Deferred purchase price on sold receivables —



(7.5)



(6.9)



(32.3)

Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in other assets and liabilities 20.2



(55.5)



(27.4)



(83.2)

Net cash provided by operating activities 141.5



51.3



194.1



55.8

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Acquisitions of companies, net of cash acquired (29.5)



—



(1,857.9)



—

Purchases of properties, plants and equipment (40.2)



(35.7)



(103.8)



(92.0)

Purchases of and investments in timber properties (1.8)



(1.7)



(4.1)



(6.6)

Proceeds from the sale of properties, plants and equipment, businesses, timberland and other assets 6.7



3.0



17.7



12.9

Proceeds on insurance recoveries —



—



0.2



—

Net cash used in investing activities (64.8)



(34.4)



(1,947.9)



(85.7)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from (payments on) debt, net (64.4)



4.6



1,876.9



69.5

Dividends paid to Greif, Inc. shareholders (26.1)



(24.8)



(77.9)



(74.0)

Payments for extinguishment and issuance of debt —



—



(44.1)



—

Other (0.9)



(1.1)



(19.5)



(4.5)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (91.4)



(21.3)



1,735.4



(9.0)

Reclassification of cash to assets held for sale —



—



—



—

Effects of exchange rates on cash 0.7



(3.0)



—



(2.5)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (14.0)



(7.4)



(18.4)



(41.4)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 89.8



108.2



94.2



142.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 75.8



$ 100.8



$ 75.8



$ 100.9



GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT UNAUDITED









Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales:













Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services $ 642.1



$ 687.6



$ 1,871.6



$ 1,965.7

Paper Packaging & Services 530.0



236.0



1,244.9



653.7

Flexible Products & Services 74.5



82.6



226.6



246.7

Land Management 6.0



5.9



19.8



20.0

Total net sales $ 1,252.6



$ 1,012.1



$ 3,362.9



$ 2,886.1

Gross profit:













Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services $ 126.5



$ 138.8



$ 346.1



$ 374.1

Paper Packaging & Services 134.7



59.5



296.9



152.7

Flexible Products & Services 16.0



16.7



50.0



49.5

Land Management 2.2



2.1



7.9



7.8

Total gross profit $ 279.4



$ 217.1



$ 700.9



$ 584.1

Operating profit:













Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services $ 54.3



$ 62.0



$ 124.6



$ 140.4

Paper Packaging & Services 63.1



44.1



128.6



105.0

Flexible Products & Services 5.0



5.8



22.2



14.0

Land Management 3.2



2.1



8.0



7.8

Total operating profit $ 125.6



$ 114.0



$ 283.4



$ 267.2

EBITDA(10):













Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services $ 74.3



$ 78.3



$ 180.0



$ 189.1

Paper Packaging & Services 103.2



52.8



212.6



129.9

Flexible Products & Services 7.1



7.8



27.8



20.0

Land Management 4.3



3.3



11.2



11.1

Total EBITDA $ 188.9



$ 142.2



$ 431.6



$ 350.1

Adjusted EBITDA(11):













Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services $ 82.8



$ 82.8



$ 200.4



$ 202.4

Paper Packaging & Services 111.0



53.1



239.6



130.2

Flexible Products & Services 7.2



7.8



22.8



20.3

Land Management 2.8



2.6



9.3



8.8

Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 203.8



$ 146.3



$ 472.1



$ 361.7



(10)EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, including debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of Consolidated EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result. See the reconciliations in the table of Segment EBITDA. (11)Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, including debt extinguishment charges, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus restructuring charges, plus acquisition-related costs, plus non-cash impairment charges, plus non-cash pension settlement charges, less (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants, equipment and businesses, net.

GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION UNAUDITED









Three months ended July 31,

Nine months ended July 31, (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales:













United States $ 767.7



$ 506.0



$ 1,965.5



$ 1,402.2

Europe, Middle East and Africa 353.6



372.6



1,009.2



1,074.6

Asia Pacific and other Americas 131.3



133.5



388.2



409.3

Total net sales $ 1,252.6



$ 1,012.1



$ 3,362.9



$ 2,886.1

Gross profit:













United States $ 183.5



$ 125.6



$ 443.6



$ 323.9

Europe, Middle East and Africa 73.3



69.9



196.0



198.7

Asia Pacific and other Americas 22.6



21.6



61.3



61.5

Total gross profit $ 279.4



$ 217.1



$ 700.9



$ 584.1

