Greluna Exchange Expands Infrastructure With New Global Network Optimization Layer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greluna Exchange today announced the official deployment of its Global Network Optimization Layer, a major infrastructure enhancement intended to improve cross-region connectivity and deliver faster, more stable trading performance for global users.

This rollout marks a significant step in Greluna's ongoing effort to reinforce the technological foundation behind its institutional-grade digital asset platform.

A Measurable Step Toward Faster and More Reliable Connectivity

The newly deployed optimization layer introduces engineered network pathways, streamlined routing logic, and improved data-transfer consistency between Greluna's international servers. These upgrades directly support users operating in time-sensitive trading environments where network stability and predictability are essential.

According to Greluna, early internal benchmarks indicate meaningful reductions in latency across several major regions, along with improved throughput and fewer connectivity fluctuations during high-activity periods.

Key enhancements include:

Lower latency on global network routes

Improved transmission stability and throughput

More consistent connectivity between regional data centers

Enhanced performance support for professional and high-frequency participants

These improvements help ensure that market participants—regardless of geography—experience reliable and responsive access to the platform.

Designed With Institutional Users in Mind

Greluna noted that the new optimization layer was developed in response to increasing demand from institutional trading desks, quantitative research teams, and advanced market operators who require highly stable infrastructure.

"Optimized global connectivity is fundamental to achieving consistent trading performance," said Daniel R. Whitford, Senior Director of Risk & Governance Architecture."This network upgrade strengthens the speed, stability, and resilience of our infrastructure, providing the reliability that professional users expect across regions."

Part of a Multi-Year Infrastructure Roadmap

The deployment forms a key component of Greluna Exchange's broader infrastructure investment strategy, which includes continued enhancements to network engineering, routing intelligence, and platform-wide performance layers.

The company stated that additional improvements—focused on system efficiency, operational resilience, and global node expansion—are scheduled for release throughout the coming year.

