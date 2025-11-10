Gremlin and Dynatrace Team Up to Keep Kubernetes Applications in a Desired State

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gremlin , the proactive reliability platform and Chaos Engineering leader, and Dynatrace , a global leader in observability and application performance monitoring, announced a strategic integration designed to streamline reliability testing for Kubernetes environments. This collaboration makes it safe and simple to perform Fault Injection tests, empowering organizations to enhance their reliability programs and maintain their Kubernetes applications in a desired state.

"With this new integration, Gremlin and Dynatrace are simplifying how organizations introduce fault injection into their Kubernetes environments," said Samuel Rossoff, CTO of Gremlin. "Many teams have faced challenges operationalizing reliability testing across complex cloud-native architectures, often requiring multiple manual steps to identify and target the right resources. By combining advanced AI observability and topology insights with Gremlin's fault injection and reliability capabilities, customers can more easily identify, test, optimize, and strengthen critical services at scale."

Starting today, Kubernetes services are automatically discovered within Gremlin, powered by Dynatrace's AI-driven observability and topology mapping. Health checks are then applied to Kubernetes' objects, allowing organizations to efficiently implement standardized reliability testing and gain deeper insights into their environments.

"Kubernetes is the foundation of modern cloud-native infrastructure, supporting a wide spectrum of organizations, from nimble startups to global enterprises," said Wayne Segar,Global Field CTO at Dynatrace. "As AI-driven innovation accelerates, the reliability of Kubernetes becomes mission-critical. Our partnership with Gremlin simplifies chaos engineering, helping teams ensure resilience and performance across complex, distributed systems."

By making Fault Injection testing faster, simpler, and safer, this partnership between Gremlin and Dynatrace underscores their shared mission: helping engineering teams build more resilient systems, reduce risk, and deliver exceptional reliability at scale.

About Gremlin

Gremlin helps engineering teams proactively manage reliability at scale. Our platform makes it easy to uncover risks, run automated tests, and validate disaster recovery—so you can stay ahead of outages and deliver a better customer experience. Trusted by leading enterprises, Gremlin goes beyond Chaos Engineering to give you full visibility and control over your reliability posture—especially critical in the era of AI, where uptime and trust matter more than ever.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace .

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 Dynatrace LLC.

Media Contact

Adam LaGreca

Founder of 10KMedia

[email protected]

SOURCE Gremlin Inc.