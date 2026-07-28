Gremlin Launches Native App for Dynatrace, Adding Resilience Testing and Reliability Scoring to the Observability Platform

New app lets engineering teams run Gremlin resilience tests and surface forward-looking reliability scores directly within Dynatrace using the metrics and alerts they already trust.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gremlin, the reliability management platform trusted by the world's largest enterprises, today announced the Gremlin app for Dynatrace. The app lets engineering teams run Gremlin resilience tests, see their impact on systems, and track forward-looking reliability scores directly within Dynatrace, extending the world-class observability platform's capabilities so teams can also validate and measure the resilience of every service.

Gremlin Mascot

An effective reliability practice is built on two complementary disciplines: observability, which gives teams real-time visibility into system performance, and reliability testing, which validates how those systems will respond to failures. The Gremlin app for Dynatrace brings these together into a single workspace, using the Dynatrace metrics and alerts teams already trust as the foundation for proactive reliability testing.

With the app, teams can:

Test services within Dynatrace: run a service's full test suite or specific tests using existing Dynatrace alerts and events as health checks and automated halt conditions to stop tests if services move outside defined thresholds.

run a service's full test suite or specific tests using existing Dynatrace alerts and events as health checks and automated halt conditions to stop tests if services move outside defined thresholds. See results using trusted metrics: every test result is cross-referenced against key Dynatrace metrics, including response time, requests per minute, and failure rate, with a full pass/fail history for each service.

every test result is cross-referenced against key Dynatrace metrics, including response time, requests per minute, and failure rate, with a full pass/fail history for each service. Bring reliability scores into existing dashboards: Gremlin reliability scores, test results, and pass rates appear in Dynatrace dashboards, so forward-looking reliability data joins the view executives and stakeholders already trust.

The app builds on Gremlin's existing Dynatrace integration, adding a native user interface and reliability scores within Dynatrace dashboards. It supports continuous reliability testing, disaster recovery validation, risk detection, dependency mapping, and reliability reporting and governance. Gremlin's production safety controls—blast radius management, halt conditions, and automatic rollback—apply throughout, and the app works across bare metal, on-prem, multi-cloud, and serverless environments.

"Dynatrace shows teams exactly how their systems are performing," said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-founder of Gremlin. "Gremlin takes that same trusted data and uses it to prove how those systems will perform under failure, then turns it into a reliability score teams can track over time.Together, they give teams the full picture: what's happening now, and what will happen when something breaks."

"Our customers rely on Dynatrace as their source of truth for the health of their systems," said Philippe Deblois, Global Vice President, Solutions Engineering at Dynatrace. "Bringing Gremlin's best-in-class enterprise reliability testing and scoring into that environment is a natural extension of the value our platform delivers. It gives teams a way to validate resilience and act on forward-looking insight, all powered by the Dynatrace data and alerts they already depend on every day."

Gremlin is trusted by global enterprises across financial services, SaaS, retail, and media, including 4 of the 5 largest US banks. Customers using Gremlin have achieved outcomes including a 50% reduction in downtime, a 90% reduction in disaster recovery testing time, and 99.99% availability on critical platforms.

The Gremlin app for Dynatrace is available today in the Dynatrace Hub. To learn more or request a demo, visit gremlin.com/demo.

About Gremlin

Gremlin is the reliability management platform trusted by the world's largest enterprises across financial services, SaaS, retail, and media. Combining failure testing, passive risk detection, and dependency mapping, Gremlin gives engineering teams the predictive data they need to systematically measure, manage, and improve their reliability. Learn more at gremlin.com.

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SOURCE Gremlin Inc.