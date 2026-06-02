Gremlin Launches No-Code Failure Flags to Test and Improve Application Reliability Without Touching Your Code

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gremlin, the leader in enterprise reliability management, today announced the launch of Failure Flags: a no-code solution that lets teams safely test, measure, and improve application reliability across serverless, container, and hybrid environments without touching the application source code.

Failure Flags is a no-code solution that lets teams safely test, measure, and improve application reliability.

"Our no-code approach to Failure Flags will allow engineers to simply drop a proxy and test the reliability of their applications," said Kolton Andrus, Founder of Gremlin. "We've also paired Failure Flags with health checks that continuously monitor baseline network and application metrics, which automatically halt an experiment if an anomaly appears to prevent any harmful impact."

Failure Flags enable teams to run targeted reliability experiments throughout the software development lifecycle, such as latency spikes and dropped packets, by proxying application network traffic through a dedicated Failure Flags container. Because the proxy sits between the application and its dependencies, this approach removes the need to add an SDK or change application code, making experiments faster to deploy and easier to run across AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, Kubernetes, and more. Teams can now proactively test reliability across their entire software stack, from cloud region outages to targeted function call failures.

Another key benefit of the Gremlin platform is its built-in reliability scoring. By turning on failure flags, a customer's reliability score evolves from a primarily infrastructure-focused metric to a full environment reliability measure, letting customers identify and track reliability risk across both infrastructure and application layers.

"We use Gremlin's failure flags hand-in-hand with traditional feature flags," said person X at company Y. "While feature flags control who has access to a certain feature or product, failure flags can then come in and validate how that feature behaves under certain failure conditions. This way we can thoughtfully roll out new features and improve their reliability as we broaden availability to more customers."

About Gremlin

Gremlin is the reliability management platform trusted by the world's largest enterprises across financial services, SaaS, retail, and media. Combining failure testing, passive risk detection, and dependency mapping, Gremlin gives engineering teams the predictive data they need to systematically measure, manage, and improve their reliability. Learn more at gremlin.com.

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SOURCE Gremlin Inc.