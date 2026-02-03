Gremlin Launches Disaster Recovery Testing, Helping Businesses Prepare for Catastrophic Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gremlin , the proactive reliability platform, today launches Disaster Recovery Testing: a new product built to safely and efficiently test zone, region, and datacenter evacuations and failovers. These large-scale tests ensure businesses maintain digital resilience and business continuity when faced with cloud migrations, compliance concerns, and catastrophic events.

In a volatile digital landscape heightened by the rise of AI, companies must be prepared for unexpected disruptions. There were multiple high-profile cloud outages in 2025, such as the AWS us-east-1 zone outage in October 2025 impacting 70,000 companies and incurring losses estimated at $581 million, that expose why business leaders relying on single clouds or regions must rethink their business continuity strategy.

"Enterprises can leverage Disaster Recovery Testing to conduct datacenter-scale tests across their digital infrastructure that traditionally require thousands of engineering hours," stated Kolton Andrus, Founder and CEO of Gremlin. "With just a few clicks within Gremlin, teams can simulate complex disaster scenarios, validate their failover systems, and ensure compliance with rigorous standards."

As scaling companies prepare to IPO, Gremlin's reporting capabilities assist in proving digital resilience in their S-1 filings for the SEC. These Gremlin-generated reports also support public companies in creating their 10-K annual filings that detail business operations and risks, providing a comprehensive overview of proactive reliability efforts for investors, regulators, and the public.

Key features of Gremlin Disaster Recovery include:

Company-Wide Testing: Organizations can simulate the impact of major failures such as zone and region outages across the entire organization from a central command center.

Enhanced Safety Measures: Health Checks automatically halt tests and return services to a healthy state to guarantee system integrity during testing.

Reliability Reports: The Gremlin platform produces detailed reports on service performance that identify weaknesses and prioritize remediation efforts.

Gremlin has collaborated with dozens of Fortune 1000 companies, including four out of the top five U.S. banks, to facilitate effective zone and region-level failover tests. The expertise gained through these partnerships informs Gremlin's approach to disaster recovery planning, providing clients with tailored guidance and support to optimize their testing strategy.

"Businesses and consumers worldwide expect Visa's applications to be continuously available and deliver strong performance, even during major outages or provider failures," said Sreekanth Rajagopal, Head of Non-Functional Testing at Visa Cross-Border Solutions. "Disaster Recovery Testing gives us a fast, centralized way to continuously validate and demonstrate our resilience to catastrophic events so we can stay prepared and keep services online."

For more details about Gremlin's Disaster Recovery Testing and how it can transform your organization's reliability and compliance framework, you can read the blog here: https://www.gremlin.com/blog/announcing-disaster-recovery-testing

About Gremlin

Gremlin helps engineering teams proactively manage reliability at scale. Our platform makes it easy to uncover risks, run automated tests, and validate disaster recovery—so you can stay ahead of outages and deliver a better customer experience. Trusted by leading enterprises, Gremlin goes beyond Chaos Engineering to give you full visibility and control over your reliability posture—especially critical in the era of AI, where uptime and trust matter more than ever.

