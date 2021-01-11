Grenco Science Announces Brand Partnership with BLLRDR, Canada's Trailblazing Cannabis Brand

The two industry leaders will introduce exclusive co-branded hardware and collaborate on the global line of G Pen advanced technology vaporizers. The BLLRDR x G Pen Dash is now available in select Ontario retailers and on bllrdrco.co. The release is well-timed with the launch of BLLRDR's highly-anticipated Afghani Bullrider strain. Considered one of the rarest genetics on the market the strain is now officially available on the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Just like Afghani Bullrider, the high-performance BLLRDR x G Pen Dash Vaporizer delivers satisfying and flavourful results. The partnership will fully integrate the G Pen collaboration into BLLRDR's retail and wholesale distribution in Canada and introduce product offerings nearly 20 years in the making.

"G Pen, known for championing and celebrating the connection between consumption and art, is thrilled to partner with BLLRDR, Canada's best new lifestyle cannabis brand, supporting its people and their mission. I've known Noah since the early stages of G Pen, and this partnership brings it full circle," says G Pen CEO and Founder Chris Folkerts. "It's an honor to be a part of the launch of the most highly-anticipated and unique genetics in the Ontario market."

"The BLLRDR ethos is rooted in innovation and from the beginning, a collaboration with G Pen has always been a goal. We truly respect the work they do to remain at the forefront of the vaporization space," says Lorne Greenberg Co-founder and President of BLLRDR. "Working with 40 on our exclusive strains requires countless hours of engineering and perfecting. The G Pen team takes a very similar approach when developing their hardware, I can't think of a more appropriate partner."

The two companies have a shared history of innovation, helping to both elevate and advance the cannabis experience. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Shebib discovered the benefits of using the Afghani Bullrider strain. Tek's late wife, medical marijuana activist Michelle Rainey, who suffered from Crohn's disease and cancer, also found the strain offered relief from her symptoms.

Together they plan to bring sought-after collaborations to the market increasing the brand diversity of the popular G Pen vaporizers by integrating new cannabis products from BLLRDR with G Pen's proprietary innovative technologies and hardware.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

About BLLRDR

Toronto based cannabis brand house BLLRDR is bringing the finest curated strains to the legal market. Its inaugural strain is a collaboration between Grammy Award-winning producer and OVO co-founder Noah "40" Shebib, and legendary grower and breeder of Afghani Bullrider, Jef Tek. A strain favoured by Shebib for both its medicinal and recreational properties, Bullrider is extremely unique looking with a noticed high myrcene content, giving it a very distinct aroma and the effects that cannabis consumers desire. To cultivate their specialty strains, BLLRDR works in partnership with MJardin Group a leader in premium cannabis production.

