Grenco Science Announces the Launch of the G Pen Micro+
A Smart Chip Enabled Vaporizer Advancing the Portable Cannabis Concentrate Experience
Aug 30, 2021, 09:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science (G Pen) the leader in advanced cannabis vaporization technology, today announces the launch of the G Pen Micro+, a sleek and discreet smart-chip enabled vaporizer engineered to heat any concentrates to a custom level for the on-the-go connoisseur.
"We are always looking to push the cannabis experience forward. The Micro+ combines the legacy of G Pen with the latest technology in the concentrate vaporizer category for an unparalleled experience," CEO of G Pen, Chris Folkerts.
A technological advancement in portable concentrate vaporization, the Micro+ delivers distinct style, maximum performance, and palm-sized accessibility for connoisseurs and new consumers alike. Featuring smart-chip technology, the Micro+ heats any material to your preference with 3 temperature control settings for consistent heat application. Compatible with any 510 thread cartridges in addition to G Pen's Micro+ tank, it harnesses cartridge recognition technology to adjust power output accordingly, so as not to burn or overheat valuable concentrates.
The Micro+ -- the name is a nod to the popular Micro G for those in the know -- is pocket-sized while providing maximum vapor production. Every detail is designed to achieve superior performance and supreme flavor: the quartz lined tank features a full ceramic heating plate to get the best flavor from your material; with an easily removable silicone sleeve on the mouthpiece, it's simple to clean and maintain; and the integrated and balanced airflow generates voluminous vapor clouds.
Features:
- 510 cartridge recognition technology
- 850 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with haptic feedback
- Manual or session heat mode
- USB-C charging with pass-through technology
- Dual-Channel Airflow
- Ceramic plate heater with quartz liner
- Three temperature settings
- Smart-chip technology
- Compatible with Micro+ Tank or any 510-compatible cartridge
- Palm-sized at 4.45" x .67" diameter
- Premium hemp travel case
- Branded G Pen keychain tool
The Micro+ Vaporizer retails for $79.95 and is available in stores nationwide and online at gpen.com. Upcoming collaborations with the world-renowned Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's and Lemonnade to launch this Fall.
About
Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.
