Greneta Unveils AI-Powered 'Optimizer 2.0' at CES 2026; Solves Spatial Computing's Data Bottleneck with 99.6% Compression

Named a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, Greneta's new engine transforms massive industrial 3D assets into streamable formats for Digital Twins and Physical AI

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As industries race to adopt spatial computing and Physical AI, they face a critical infrastructure bottleneck: high-fidelity 3D assets are simply too heavy to stream efficiently. Greneta, a deep-tech startup specializing in 3D infrastructure, today announced the global launch of Greneta Optimizer 2.0 at CES 2026. This solution reduces 3D data size by up to 99.6% while preserving the geometric precision required for industrial and medical applications.

Greneta Optimizer 2.0, CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree in Content & Entertainment

While traditional compression tools often degrade visual quality—acting like the "MP3 of 3D"—Greneta's solution maintains professional-grade fidelity. This technological achievement has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which named Greneta a CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honoree in the Content & Entertainment category.

Bridging the Gap for the Industrial Metaverse

"The era of waiting for 3D files to load is over," said Tae Woong Kim, CEO of Greneta. "Whether it is a digital twin of a factory or a training simulation for robotics, data weight is the enemy of scale. Optimizer 2.0 removes that friction instantly."

Key capabilities

Extreme Optimization: Compressing Gigabyte-scale CAD and LiDAR scans into Megabytes in seconds, enabling real-time streaming on mobile XR devices.

AI-Driven Restoration: Automatically repairing mesh errors and holes common in 3D scans, a critical feature for establishing 'Physical AI' environments.

Enterprise Compatibility: Seamless integration with major platforms including Unreal Engine, Unity, and NVIDIA Omniverse via plugin architecture.

Validated by Industry Leaders

Greneta is also a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Visit Us at Eureka Park

Greneta invites journalists, investors, and industry partners to witness the comparison between original and optimized data.

Location: Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Korea Pavilion

Booth: #62501

About Greneta

Greneta is a spatial data optimization company dedicated to making 3D content accessible on any device. By combining proprietary AI quantization with mesh restoration technology, Greneta serves the manufacturing, construction, and entertainment sectors. For more information, visit https://greneta.ai/

