Grenova Announces Appointment of Todd Everline as Chief Financial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, Inc., a Virginia-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of instruments and associated consumables for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Todd Everline as Chief Financial Officer. Everline joins Grenova during a period of rapid growth as the company expands its award-winning team designed to make the life sciences industry environmentally friendly, cost effective, and efficient.

Everline brings extensive experience in financial leadership, demonstrated through achievements such as playing a key role in the integration of a $1.4 billion acquisition and building a new sales operations and finance team responsible for overseeing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. At K2M Inc., in his role as Global Vice President, Finance, he was instrumental in managing sales finance and financial planning and analysis teams, significantly contributing to the company's pre/post IPO success.

His expertise encompasses complex financial modeling and management, strategic financial planning, and analysis. His proficiency in managing large-scale financial operations and leading cross-functional teams will be instrumental in driving Grenova's growth and sustainability initiatives.

This appointment follows the recent inclusion of Katherine Marrs as Chief Commercial Officer and Richard Pellegrino as Chief Research and Development Officer. These strategic additions to the company's leadership team emphasize Grenova's commitment to driving innovation and profitability while adhering to its core value proposition of reducing laboratory waste and enhancing cost savings for its clients. Everline's financial acumen will be vital in bolstering these efforts, ensuring that Grenova continues to deliver exceptional value and sustainable solutions in the life sciences industry.

"I am honored to join the Grenova team as Chief Financial Officer. Grenova's dedication to sustainability and innovation in the life sciences industry resonates with both my personal and professional values. I am eager to contribute to our financial strategy, drive growth, and support our mission to substantially reduce laboratory waste and enhance cost efficiency for our clients. We are committed to setting new standards in sustainability and operational excellence in the industry," said Everline.

Lane Major, Grenova's CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to have Todd join our executive team. His remarkable background and financial acumen are crucial as we expand globally and continue to deliver sustainability and cost efficiency to our clients."

About Grenova

Founded in 2014, Grenova™ is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit Grenova.com.

