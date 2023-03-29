Grenova Wins 2023 Gold Governor's Environmental Excellence Award

RICHMOND, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, the laboratory industry's only patented technology for washing and reusing plastic consumables, announced today that it has been named a gold winner of the 2023 Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards. The awards were celebrated at the Environment Virginia Symposium, an annual conference hosted by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova, accepts the 2023 Gold Governor's Environmental Excellence Award at the Environment Virginia Symposium.

The Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards recognize outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability in Virginia. Awards are given in five categories: sustainability, environmental project, greening of government, land conservation, and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. Winners are chosen from a pool of businesses and industrial facilities, not-for-profit organizations, and government agencies.

Grenova was honored with the gold award in the sustainability category for its groundbreaking work in developing sustainable solutions for laboratory waste reduction. The company's products and services help laboratories reduce plastic waste by up to 90 percent and save hundreds of thousands of dollars in waste disposal costs.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said Ali Safavi, CEO of Grenova. "At Grenova, we are committed to developing innovative solutions that not only improve laboratory efficiency and accuracy but also contribute to a more sustainable future. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are honored to be recognized by the Commonwealth for our contributions to environmental conservation and sustainability."

Grenova's mission is to eliminate single-use plastics from laboratories and reduce the environmental impact of laboratory waste. The company's innovative solutions have been adopted by leading research institutions, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies and have been recognized by industry organizations and publications for their impact on sustainability and laboratory efficiency.

For more information about Grenova and its sustainable laboratory solutions, visit www.grenovasolutions.com.

SOURCE Grenova