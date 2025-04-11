GRES 2025: Sungrow Unites Experts on How Innovation is Powering a Sustainable Future

"Innovation is our DNA. It drives our breakthroughs, inspires our solutions, and defines our future," said Jack Gu, Vice Chairman of Sungrow. At the summit, Sungrow launched its latest innovations in solar and storage sectors, along with an industry-leading white paper on grid-forming technologies.

A highlight was the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter, tailored for utility-scale applications. The inverter provides increased modularity compared to the previous version, with a more scalable block design from 800kW to 9.6MW. It enables stable operation without derating at temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius and boasts AI-driven fault detection and advanced grid-forming capabilities, The inverter meets high demands for superior performance, maximum availability, and enhanced reliability.

Also introduced was PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled energy storage system for commercial & industrial (C&I) markets. Equipped with advanced 314Ah battery cells, it offers flexible power capacities—257kWh (2-hour system) or 514kWh (4-hour system)—along with over 90% round-trip efficiency and a 20-year design life. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, and certified under stringent global safety standards such as UL9540 and NFPA855, the system ensures seamless operation across a wide range of scenarios: including C&I standalone ESS, PV plus ESS, EV chargers plus ESS, and microgrids.

Sungrow also unveiled its Stem Cell Grid-Forming Tech 2.0 White Paper, a milestone in ensuring grid security and reliability from a systematic perspective. As power grids evolve, this groundbreaking technology positions Sungrow at the forefront of a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Energy Transition: Progress and Gaps

The global transition from fossil fuels to renewables is accelerating, driven by the urgency to mitigate climate change and achieve net-zero emissions. "Global clean energy equipment trade keeps rising," said Dr. Ali Izadi, Head of APAC Research at BloombergNEF.

Renewables accounted for over 90% of global power additions last year, with 585GW of new capacity. Yet the pace is still insufficient to meet the COP28 goal of tripling global renewable power capacity to over 11 TW by 2030. Tarig Ahmed, Regional Programme Officer of MENA region, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), voiced this concern, urging collective action to close the gap.

Breakthroughs in PV and Energy Storage

Technological innovation is essential to drive deep decarbonization. Professor Kashem Muttaqi from the University of Wollongong pointed out that innovative sustainable energy technologies for future electricity grids are essential, including grid-forming technology, smart power devices, development trends of inverter and energy storage systems, and flexible application scenarios.

Key sessions covered a range of energy storage topics, including Sungrow's advancements in grid-forming technology which is Sungrow's answer to the future power grid, and the impressive PowerTitan 2.0 large-scale burn test, showcasing the latest developments on the BESS safety.

The summit spotlighted successful ESS case studies, including the Bramley 331MWh ESS project by BW ESS and the Saudi Arabia 7.8GWh ESS project by AlGihaz Holding. The Bramley ESS project achieved commercial operations from grid energization in two weeks, while the 7.8GWh ESS project set records with production-to-deployment in two months – redefining speed in grid-scale energy storage applications.

The Net Zero Scenario requires multiple technologies to succeed. Professor Pavol Bauer from Delft University of Technology emphasized the role of multi-technology integration—source-grid-load-storage energy hubs—in shaping a more flexible and resilient energy system. Experts also discussed the future potential of virtual power plants (VPPs), EV charging, and green hydrogen as part of a connected, low-carbon ecosystem.

Distributed Energy Solutions on the Rise

As the demand for clean, decentralized energy grows, distributed generation systems—typically installed close to the point of use—are gaining momentum worldwide. These systems provide efficient, localized energy solutions that contribute to grid flexibility and energy independence.

Sungrow remains at the forefront of this transformation. Its distributed energy solutions already serve over 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial users worldwide. At the summit, Sungrow demonstrated its comprehensive strengths across product innovation, marketing strategy, and service excellence. With a robust and continuously expanding product portfolio, the company is committed to enhancing efficiency, safety, and reliability. At the same time, Sungrow supports its partners with global marketing resources and expertise, as well as a responsive service network, ensuring long-term growth and mutual success.

Distributors attending the summit also shared valuable perspectives on navigating the evolving distributed energy landscape, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration.

Another milestone at the summit was the official launch of the Sungrow Foundation, an initiative dedicated to promoting ecological sustainability through professional expertise. With the mission of "Gathering goodwill for a better world", the Foundation will focus on four key areas: ecological environment improvement, community development, popular science & education support, as well as emergency response & disaster prevention.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662630/01_Sungrow_GRES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662631/02_Sungrow_1_X_2_0_Modular_Inverter_Launches_at_GRES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662632/03_Sungrow_C_I_ESS_PowerStack_255CS__Launches_at_GRES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662633/04_Dr__Ali_Izadi__Head_of_APAC_Research_at_BloombergNEF__Speaking_at_GRES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662634/05_Tarig_Ahmed__Regional_Programme_Officer_of_MENA_Region__IRENA__Speaking_at_GRES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662635/06_Professor_Kashem_Muttaqi_from_the_University_of_Wollongong__Speaking_at_GRES_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/5263292/Logo.jpg

