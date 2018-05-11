Gresham Announce Two Strategic EMEA Sales Leadership Hires

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654184/Gresham_Tech_Logo.jpg )



Having delivered a record year of growth in 2017, securing 15 new Clareti customers and being recently recognised as category leader by Chartis for data integrity and control, Gresham adds more senior industry talent to the team.

Glock has over 20 years experience in the financial services sector. Most recently at Charles River, he held the role of EMEA Sales Director leading the region through significant growth and establishing a solid roster of SaaS customers.

Baker is an experienced enterprise sales and customer success leader. Immediately prior to joining Gresham, he served as Sales Director at Duco and before that, FIS. As an operational manager at BNP Paribas, Barclays and Credit Suisse, Baker built up deep expertise in the business challenges and technology of financial services.

Bill Blythe, Global Business Development Director of Gresham:

"The EMEA market is a key territory for Gresham, with regulations tightening for all our clients, they need to ensure that they have control and visibility of their data.

Frank and Paul bring leadership and industry experience to a very successful team and we are delighted to have them on board."

Frank Glock commented on his appointment:

"Gresham has successfully carved out an enviable reputation for enterprise-wide data control, management and integrity. Clareti is widely deployed as the cornerstone to many financial services firms relying on the solution as their end-to-end data governance platform.

I am very excited about joining Gresham at this stage in its growth. I see a vast opportunity to further develop the Clareti client base and help more firms trust their data and gain peace of mind"

Glock previously held roles at Charles River and SS&C and has an honours degree from the University of Westminster.

Baker previously held roles at Duco, FIS, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.

Further information can be found on the Gresham website greshamtech.com or on Twitter @GreshamTech

About Gresham Technologies plc

Gresham is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions. Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for ensuring the integrity of data across an enterprise. It is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.

SOURCE Gresham Technologies plc