Gresham Smith Establishes Greater Orlando Office, Expanding Florida Presence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual gross revenue announced today that it has opened an office in Orlando, Florida. The addition of a Central Florida location positions the firm to expand services to its growing client base, particularly in the areas of transportation, aviation, healthcare, corporate and urban design, building engineering, and water and environment. Gresham Smith has approximately 160 Florida-based professionals working in six locations across the state: Orlando, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The firm has 24 offices nationwide.

Gresham Smith opened its first Florida office in Jacksonville in 1989, and has built a strong reputation over the past 32 years as a provider of smart, innovative solutions to a wide range of clients. "Our commitment to helping create healthy and thriving communities across the Sunshine State has never been stronger," said Al Pramuk, Gresham Smith Chairman and CEO. "Our clients want architecture and engineering firms that have a local presence backed by national expertise, and our expansion into Greater Orlando is a natural step as we seek to serve as trusted advisors to clients in this growing metropolitan region."