Gresham Tech Named as a Category Leader in Chartis FinTech Quadrant™ for Data Integrity & Control Solutions

Gresham Tech, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing enterprise data integrity solutions, is pleased to announce that Chartis Research, has again named Gresham as a category leader in its FinTech Quadrant™ for Data Integrity and Control. The rating reflects Gresham's completeness of offering and market potential, and recognises its position in the field and its focus on enterprise data integrity solutions for financial services.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654184/Gresham_Tech_Logo.jpg )



Chartis Research, a leading provider of analysis on the global market for risk and compliance technology, scored Gresham's Clareti platform highly for audit and data lineage, data reconciliation tools techniques and support and insight for varied data types.

Rob Stubbs, Head of Research at Chartis commented, "Data integrity runs across the business: not only operations and risk, but also vital business decisions that rely on the same data. The quality of the data is therefore of crucial importance to an institution's success."

Chartis' FinTech Quadrant™ uses an in-depth independent research-based methodology with a clear scoring system to explain which technology solutions meet an organization's needs. For its 2018 evaluation, Chartis considered companies' approach to the growth of data, more regulatory requirements and the need to integrate data across the risk management, operational, commercial and client-service areas of the business in increasingly complex system environments.

Ian Manocha, CEO of Gresham: "Data integrity is now a boardroom-level issue. It is the foundation of trust between businesses, shareholders, regulators and customers and with financial services transforming at a this staggering pace, firms must adopt a strategic approach to the discipline.

We are proud to be recognised by Chartis as a category leader, again. This is a direct result of our customers' success as well as our commitment to innovation."

Gresham's position as a 2018 category leader for data integrity and control follows Chartis' recent industry recognition for Gresham in its RiskTech100® rankings. Previously Gresham was placed as a category leader in the inaugural 2016 Data Integrity and Control in Financial Services report, and was a winner in the same category in the Chartis RiskTech100® Awards in 2016.

Further information can be found on the Gresham blog, or on Twitter @GreshamTech

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc is a leading software and services company that specializes in providing real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions. Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for assuring enterprise data integrity and is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, internal risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis into the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis's goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Chartis Research (http://www.chartis-research.com)

SOURCE Gresham Tech