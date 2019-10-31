Greta Thunberg to Join LA Youth Strikers 11/1 to Demand Action on California's Fossil-fueled Climate Crisis

The event will involve keynote speakers and musicians who are young activists from Los Angeles, as well as Ms. Thunberg. Together striking youth will demand Gov. Gavin Newsom act immediately to protect frontline communities and our climate future by phasing out fossil fuel production in California.

Despite its global reputation as a climate leader, California remains one of the largest oil-producing states in the country. Los Angeles itself is home to the largest urban oil field in the nation, where active oil wells drill for fossil fuels near homes, schools and parks.



The strike is a part of the Fridays For Future movement, which involves strikes around the world every Friday. These strikes send a message that the youths are missing school to protect their own futures. Young people will continue their fight against the climate crisis until politicians take enough action to reverse the trajectory of the climate crisis. The strike also aims to highlight the intersectionality of the climate crisis and how people of color are on the frontlines.

What: Climate Strike with Greta Thunberg to End California's Fossil-fueled Climate Emergency; event web page here



When: Friday, Nov. 1, noon to 3 p.m. PST

Noon: Strike start at city hall



12:15 p.m. : Opening blessing and land acknowledgment from CA Indigenous Youth



12:30 to 1 p.m. : Rally and speakers



1 p.m. : March to Gov. Newsom's office ( 300 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013) for action demanding a phaseout of fossil fuel production in CA



2 p.m. : March back to City Hall for closing rally and speakers at city hall



3 p.m. : Close

Who: Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16

Youth Climate Strike LA organizers



Kailynn Cruz





Chandini Brennan Agarwal





Jesus Villalba



Youth fighting fossil fuel production in California communities

Nalleli Cobo





Dulce Ceballos





Cemre Gönen



More youth speakers TBD

Where: Grand Park, in front of Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St

Visuals:

Youth activists, including Greta Thunberg , speaking to the crowd about our fossil-fueled climate crisis

Youth striking and marching with signs reading "Governor Newsom, it's your Last Chance to Choose: Our Future or Fossil Fuels."



Action in front of the governor's Los Angeles office at Gov. Newsom's office.

Our demands and more information about why we strike can be found at strikewithus.org.

Contact:

Chandini Brennan Agarwal, press secretary for Youth Climate Strike Los Angeles, youthclimatestrikelosangeles@gmail.com

SOURCE Center for Biological Diversity

