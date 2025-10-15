With premium mahogany construction and powerful humbucker pickups

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gretsch today announces the launch of the Electromatic and Streamliner Jet : two new guitar lines crafted for contemporary musicians seeking versatile, high-quality instruments with iconic looks and bold tone. Both series deliver authentic Gretsch style with thoughtful features for peak performance: reliable tuning stability, comfortable playability and versatility that adapts to any sound players are chasing. Drawing from over 140 years of crafting instruments for genre-defining artists, these powerful new models evolve authentic Gretsch DNA with the uncompromising attitude that today's players demand.

GRETSCH RELEASES ALL NEW-ERA OF GUITARS: ELECTROMATIC® AND STREAMLINER™ JET® SERIES

Built with time-tested craftsmanship and careful precision to fuel reckless creativity and untamed expression, the Electromatic and Streamliner Jet models offer guitarists the opportunity to explore everything Gretsch has to offer. These models offer genuine entry into what Gretsch guitars can do at an accessible price, without cutting corners on the fundamentals that make a guitar worth playing. Designed for artists who refuse to be confined by boundaries and ready for anything from basement shows to festival stages, the Electromatic and Streamliner Jets represent Gretsch's focused commitment to the next generation of musicians.

"Gretsch has always held a special place in the hearts of great players," said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer of FMIC. "With the new Electromatic and Streamliner Jet models, we're creating instruments that inspire players to push boundaries. From rock and indie to sounds that haven't been defined yet, these guitars are built for players shaping the next wave of music."

The Electromatic Jet models feature Gretsch's carefully crafted Performance "C" neck profiles that provide the ideal balance of playability and comfort for fast, fluid playing. At the heart of the model's sound are the PureVolt™ Twin Six™ Humbuckers. Engineered to deliver exceptional clarity and versatility, these humbuckers break up beautifully when pushed, stay articulate when clean and cut through dense mixes without losing their character.

The Lockdown™ locking adjustable wraparound bridge enhances both sustain and note attack with bridge posts that securely lock the bridge assembly in place for maximum coupling, rock-solid tuning stability and trouble-free string changes. This ensures optimal operation and superior transfer of string energy for bigger, fuller tone with more percussive attack and longer sustain, while fully adjustable saddles allow for precise intonation.

The Electromatic Jet Club features a chambered mahogany body that delivers natural warmth and classic woody tone with excellent projection. The Electromatic Jet features a chambered mahogany body with a carved maple top that enhances mahogany's natural warmth and sustain with maple's bright attack and clarity.

The Streamliner Jet models feature HotWire™ high-output ceramic humbuckers specifically designed to deliver everything from crisp clean tones to heavily saturated rock and metal sounds for aggressive, punchy tones with exceptional clarity and definition to cut through dense mixes. The Pitch-Perfect™ head angle and GraphTech NuBone nut ensure superior tuning stability even during aggressive playing techniques like bending and vibrato. The Streamliner Jet features a mahogany neck with a fast "C" profile that feels perfect from the first chord. The Jet Club features a mahogany body delivering classic warmth and vintage character while the Streamliner Jet features a mahogany body with a carved mahogany top.

To showcase the Gretsch Electromatic and Streamliner launch, there will be six videos of artists partnering with Gretsch from around the globe. Kicking off the series is Mother Vulture, a blues-punk UK band who are fresh off a UK summer festival run, with appearances at ArcTangent, Bloodstock, Leopalooza and Steelhouse. Known for their raw, electrifying sound that blends vintage blues with modern punk aggression, Mother Vulture perfectly embodies the rebellious spirit and sonic versatility that Gretsch guitars are known for. This collaboration highlights how Gretsch continues to attract cutting-edge artists who push musical boundaries while honoring the rich heritage of rock and blues that the brand has supported for decades.

Watch Mother Vulture in the Gretsch launch video: The All-New Streamliner & Electromatic Collection Jets Feat. Mother Vulture | Gretsch Guitars .

High-resolution product and lifestyle images of the Electromatic and Streamliner Jet can be found HERE . Full product descriptions and specifications of the Electromatic and Streamliner Jet can be found HERE .

Gretsch Streamliner models are available now and Electromatic models are available for pre-order.

For technical specs, additional information on new Gretsch products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.gretschguitars.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @OfficialGretsch on Instagram and @GretschGuitars on YouTube.

Electromatic® Jet™ Club 1 Pickup ($479.99 USD, £509 GBP, €609 EUR, $729 AUD, ¥88,000 JPY) The famed Electromatic™ Collection is the perfect choice for pure Gretsch power and fidelity. Carefully crafted for mighty Gretsch sound with iconic style and superior playability, the Electromatic Jet Club 1 Pickup delivers everything from robust clean tones to incendiary overdrive right at your fingertips. Designed to astound, this electrifying guitar delivers uncompromising playability, powerful versatility and refined performance.

Electromatic® Jet™ Club ($499.99 USD, £549 GBP, €649 EUR, $799 AUD, ¥94,600 JPY) The famed Electromatic™ Collection is the perfect choice for pure Gretsch power and fidelity. Carefully crafted for mighty Gretsch sound with iconic style and superior playability, the Electromatic Jet Club delivers everything from robust clean tones to incendiary overdrive right at your fingertips. Designed to astound, this electrifying guitar delivers uncompromising playability, powerful versatility and refined performance.

Electromatic® Jet™ ($579.99 USD, £609 GBP, €719 EUR, $949 AUD, ¥103,400 JPY) The famed Electromatic™ Collection is the perfect choice for pure Gretsch power and fidelity. Carefully crafted for mighty Gretsch sound with iconic style and superior playability, the Electromatic Jet delivers everything from robust clean tones to incendiary overdrive right at your fingertips. Designed to astound, this electrifying guitar delivers uncompromising playability, powerful versatility and refined performance.

Streamliner™ Jet™ 1 Pickup ($299.99 USD, £359 GBP, €429 EUR, $479 AUD, ¥74,800 JPY) The Streamliner Jet 1 Pickup is a no- nonsense tone machine loaded with exciting new features to deliver exceptional performance, easy playability and rock-solid tuning stability at an incredible value. Featuring a HotWire™ humbucker, a Fast "C" neck profile, Pitch- Perfect™ head angle, and an adjustable wraparound bridge, the Streamliner Jet 1 Pickup has everything you need to crank out massive riffs and searing solos without breaking the bank.

Streamliner™ Jet™ ($319.99 USD, £409 GBP, €489 EUR, $499 AUD, ¥80,300 JPY) The Streamliner Jet is a no-nonsense tone machine loaded with exciting new features to deliver exceptional performance, easy playability and rock-solid tuning stability at an incredible value. Featuring HotWire™ humbuckers, a Fast "C" neck profile, Pitch-Perfect™ head angle, and an adjustable wraparound bridge, the Streamliner Jet has everything you need to crank out massive riffs and searing solos without breaking the bank.

Streamliner™ Jet™ Club ($209.99 USD, £359 GBP, €429 EUR, $349 AUD, ¥63,800 JPY) The Streamliner Jet Club is a no-nonsense tone machine loaded with exciting new features to deliver exceptional performance, easy playability and rock-solid tuning stability at an incredible value. Featuring HotWire™ humbuckers, a Fast "C" neck profile, Pitch-Perfect™ head angle, and a compensated wraparound bridge, the Streamliner Jet Club has everything you need to crank out massive riffs and searing solos without breaking the bank.

Streamliner™ Jet™ Club 1 Pickup ($189.99 USD, £319 GBP, €379 EUR, $319 AUD, ¥58,300 JPY) The Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup is a no-nonsense tone machine loaded with exciting new features to deliver exceptional performance at an incredible value. Featuring a HotWire™ humbucker, a Fast "C" neck profile, Pitch- Perfect™ head angle, and a compensated wraparound bridge, the Streamliner Jet Club 1 Pickup has everything you need to crank out massive riffs and searing solos without breaking the bank.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT GRETSCH:

Since 1883, Gretsch® guitars have been the guitar of choice for musical revolutionaries due to the rich, full sound, smooth playability, and boldly classic visual style it offers. From modern versions of legendary Gretsch® instruments to artist tribute models, Gretsch's emphasis on hand-craftsmanship and commitment to quality has pioneered new designs and manufacturing techniques, winning endorsements from some of the music industry's most respected artists and creating what is known among performers as "The Great Gretsch Sound!TM." Throughout the 20th century, Gretsch® guitars were seen and heard on the biggest stages in rock 'n' roll and played by some of the most iconic guitarists in music history, from AC/DC's Malcolm Young, George Harrison, Billy Duffy, and more recently, indie group boygenius, Portugal The Man's John Gourley, and Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers. Today Gretsch is a licensed brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and together, they've expanded the Gretsch footprint across musical genres, sprawling demographics and diverse geography while maintaining its unique sound, distinctive style and authentic legacy. For more information, visit www.gretschguitars.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @OfficialGretsch on Instagram and @GretschGuitars on YouTube.

