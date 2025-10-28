Grewal Law PLLC Shares Critical Safety Tips to Prevent Sexual Assault During Halloween Celebrations

Michigan's premier personal injury and sexual assault advocacy firm urges adults to prioritize safety while celebrating Halloween.

OKEMOS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Halloween right around the corner, Grewal Law , a Michigan-based law firm with deep experience in sexual assault and personal-injury cases, is urging adults to take proactive safety measures when heading out to bars, clubs, large events, or parties. Even in situations involving consenting adults, Halloween can introduce added risks. Crowded venues, costumes that conceal identities, and increased alcohol consumption all create conditions that demand heightened awareness and caution.

"Halloween should be a fun and celebratory time, but the reality is that predators often take advantage of crowded venues and the party atmosphere," said Manvir (Mick) S. Grewal Sr., founder of Grewal Law. "We're putting out this advisory so people can enjoy Halloween while minimizing their exposure to risk—because prevention matters."

Key Safety Recommendations for Halloween Night:

Always go with a trusted group : Choose to go out with trusted friends. Arrive together, stay together, and appoint someone in the group to check in periodically. Being alone or drifting off from the group increases vulnerability.





: Choose to go out with trusted friends. Arrive together, stay together, and appoint someone in the group to check in periodically. Being alone or drifting off from the group increases vulnerability. Stick to well-lit, populated areas : Whether going to a bar, club, party, or event, choose locations with visible security, good lighting and clear exits. Avoid spots where you're isolated or out of view.





: Whether going to a bar, club, party, or event, choose locations with visible security, good lighting and clear exits. Avoid spots where you're isolated or out of view. Keep your drink in sight : Never leave a drink unattended. If it's out of sight—even for a moment—discard it and get a new one. Drug-facilitated assault can happen when someone tampers with a drink.





: Never leave a drink unattended. If it's out of sight—even for a moment—discard it and get a new one. Drug-facilitated assault can happen when someone tampers with a drink. Stay aware and trust your instincts : If something feels off—someone is acting overly pushy, you notice a sudden change in your drink, or you're separated from your group—leave immediately. The sooner you act, the better.





: If something feels off—someone is acting overly pushy, you notice a sudden change in your drink, or you're separated from your group—leave immediately. The sooner you act, the better. Plan transportation in advance : Know how you're getting home and with whom. Avoid leaving the venue alone. Use a rideshare or taxi, or designate a sober driver ahead of time.





: Know how you're getting home and with whom. Avoid leaving the venue alone. Use a rideshare or taxi, or designate a sober driver ahead of time. Charge your phone & share your location : Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out, and consider sharing your location with a trusted friend or family member. Having contact with someone who knows where you are is a crucial safety layer.





: Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out, and consider sharing your location with a trusted friend or family member. Having contact with someone who knows where you are is a crucial safety layer. Know your rights: If you experience non-consensual contact or assault, document what you can, seek medical attention, and legal advice. Grewal Law emphasizes that victims have rights and recourse.

"While we are committed to holding perpetrators and negligent institutions accountable, prevention remains our most important tool. We encourage everyone to prioritize safety this Halloween," added Grewal. "Everyone deserves to enjoy their night out without fear. By staying aware, looking out for one another, and taking simple precautions, we can help reduce the risks and ensure this Halloween is a night to remember."

Grewal Law PLLC emphasizes that sexual assault is never the victim's fault. Anyone who experiences sexual assault should seek medical attention immediately, preserve evidence, and contact law enforcement. Support resources are available 24/7 through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

For individuals who have experienced sexual assault, Grewal Law PLLC offers confidential consultations to discuss legal options, including civil claims against perpetrators and potentially negligent venues or institutions.

