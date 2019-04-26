Grey And Social Media Week Join Forces

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey and Social Media Week (SMW) have launched a unique, new partnership to help unlock the incredible wealth of insight captured within SMW conferences and community platforms. With the industry at an inflection point, there has never been a more important time to reframe the power, promise and potential of social media, the focus is to arm brands worldwide with the intelligence they need to realize their creative potential.

As part of the shared-value partnership, Grey will capture, distill and amplify the voice, community and content of the world's foremost social media intelligence platform. The agency will likewise augment its talent and creative efforts with SMW's core properties.

For Grey, SMW will provide top-tier access for agency clients to world-class business intel; global connection to SMW's robust network, in the interest of elevating product and partnerships; and an environment to cultivate agency talent, bolstering the skills of its 75% creatively-focused workforce. Content from Grey will include video, podcasts, strategy support and more to help transform intelligence and insights into actionable content. For SMW, Grey will provide a content engine for insight points that will enhance the SMW business intelligence platform; plus, innovative tactics and approaches to fuel SMW Stories.

The partnership also makes Grey an official global, Marquee sponsor of Social Media Week New York, LA and London.

"Together, Grey and SMW will help to identify a clear path forward for global brands as they continue to try and keep pace with technological and human behavior change," said Grey Worldwide Chief Innovation Officer Dan Bennett. "With a shared ambition to elevate global brands using social media solutions, this partnership will elevate storytelling, content and brand experience elements for Grey client brands and all brands seeking immersion in social media community and solutions."

"This deal marks a large step in SMW's evolution. The platform has always done more than put people in a room together. At our core, we have created meaningful business intel that connects an industry and a community beyond live interactions," said Toby Daniels, Executive Director, Social Media Week. "What happens here will set an example for all the social media, publishing and experiential industries – reinventing for a future where real-time business intelligence and inspiration are imperative."

About Grey

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917," the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Walgreens, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S 'Global Agency Of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's 'Agency Of the Year' and CAMPAIGN magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com).

About Social Media Week

Social Media Week (SMW) is one of the world's premier conferences and industry news platforms for professionals in media, marketing and technology. The mission is to give professionals at the intersection of media, marketing and technology the insights, ideas and opportunities they need to advance themselves and their organizations in a globally connected world. https://socialmediaweek.org/

