Grey Atlantic's LIGHTS ON Program Draws Industry Acclaim at AAMI eXchange 2026, Addressing End-of-Life Surgical Lighting Crisis Facing Hospitals Nationwide

Zero-downtime surgical light upgrade solution earns recognition from AAMI leadership; hundreds of HTM professionals experience the program firsthand on the Denver show floor

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When AAMI eXchange leadership spoke with the founders of Grey Atlantic at AAMI eXchange 2026 in Denver, the response to what they heard was unscripted and immediate:

"Better for the patient, better for the provider. This is so innovative." — AAMI eXchange leadership, on-camera interview, Denver 2026

Grey Atlantic co-founders Greg Rohan and Trevor Higgins speak with AAMI eXchange leadership during an on-camera interview at the Grey Atlantic booth, AAMI eXchange 2026, Denver.

Grey Atlantic, a healthcare spaces company specializing in modular operating room solutions and surgical equipment, developed LIGHTS ON, a program that delivers zero-downtime surgical light upgrades, eliminating the OR downtime, canceled patient cases, and disruptive above-ceiling construction that has long accompanied surgical lighting upgrades. The interview, conducted live at the Grey Atlantic booth, drew that reaction after Grey Atlantic's founders walked AAMI leadership through exactly how LIGHTS ON works.

That exchange was one of hundreds that took place on the show floor. Healthcare technology management (HTM) professionals, facilities managers, and clinicians engaged firsthand with a solution addressing one of the most acute operational challenges facing hospital ORs nationwide.

The Scope of the Problem

The AAMI eXchange response underscores the urgency of a problem facing thousands of hospitals across the country. For more than 20 years, a single surgical lighting platform captured majority market share on the strength of proprietary reflector technology. An estimated 22,000+ units were deployed across the U.S., many of which are in use today and now require immediate attention.

"HTM professionals and facilities managers understand this problem the moment it happens," said Greg Rohan, CEO of Grey Atlantic. "They get the call from the OR that a surgical light is down, and too often the answer is the same: the warranty is up, parts aren't available, and now you're looking at emergency capital, rescheduled cases, and shutting down ORs for above-ceiling construction and recertification. It's a substantial cost and a major disruption — and it's exactly why we built LIGHTS ON."

Proven Technology, Now Exclusive to Grey Atlantic

The proprietary reflector technology that set the clinical gold standard for surgical lighting for over 20 years is now exclusively held by Grey Atlantic. The SOLIS 160 carries it forward with 2026 advancements, the same sterile handle, the same functionality, and every clinical use case surgeons and nurses rely on fully intact.

For hospitals and ASCs asking how to maintain access to the technology their clinicians trust, LIGHTS ON is the answer — installed in hours, after the day's cases end, before the next day begins.

The LIGHTS ON Solution

LIGHTS ON replaces aging surgical lighting infrastructure using the SOLIS 160 with no downtime, no lost cases, and no above-ceiling work. Installations are completed in two to three hours, scheduled after hours or on weekends, so operating rooms remain fully operational.

"What makes LIGHTS ON possible is the engineering," said Trevor Higgins, COO of Grey Atlantic. "We keep the existing above-ceiling infrastructure and suspension foundation fully in place. The only thing we replace is the lighting technology, which is where the advancement and the need both live. That's how we deliver the upgrade in hours instead of days — no construction, no disruption, typically at a lower cost than any alternative."

The interview conducted by the AAMI team at the Grey Atlantic booth was broadcast to its members and posted to AAMI's LinkedIn and YouTube channels. Watch it here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=82N-mAuvClA&t=1132s

To learn more about the LIGHTS ON program, visit www.greyatlantic.com/lights-on-program.

About Grey Atlantic

Grey Atlantic specializes in modular and prefabricated healthcare infrastructure, large capital surgical equipment, and turnkey project implementation services. Grey Atlantic delivers complete operating room and high-acuity space solutions through a collaborative nationwide model of sales, service, support, and installation spanning all 50 states, backed by world-class partners and experienced representation. Driven by data and grounded in a common-sense approach, Grey Atlantic is focused on solving problems, innovating healthcare spaces, and advancing patient care. For more information, visit www.greyatlantic.com.

Media Contact

Greg Rohan

CEO, co-founder

Grey Atlantic

813-445-3025

[email protected]

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is LIGHTS ON? LIGHTS ON is Grey Atlantic's zero-downtime, modular surgical light upgrade program. It allows hospitals, surgery centers, HTM teams, and IDNs to replace aging surgical lights with the SOLIS 160 overnight, with no above-ceiling work, no structural modification, and no disruption to the surgical schedule. The name reflects the promise of the program. The OR is operational at the end of the day, upgraded, and operational the next morning. The lights stay on.

Who is Grey Atlantic, and what is behind the SOLIS 160? Grey Atlantic is a new name backed by more than 20 years of surgical lighting manufacturing. Our manufacturing partner built the most installed surgical light platform across the US for over 20 years. Grey Atlantic holds the exclusive U.S. agreement with that manufacturer, now producing the SOLIS 160 within the LIGHTS ON program.

Is my facility eligible for LIGHTS ON? If your facility operates aging surgical lighting systems anywhere in the United States, you may be eligible. Grey Atlantic conducts a no cost site survey to confirm compatibility and configuration before any commitment.

Will the OR have to shut down for the upgrade? No. A single trained technician completes the full swap after the day's final case, using standard hand tools. Most installations are completed overnight, and the OR is fully operational for the first case the next morning. Block schedules and case volume are never interrupted.

Is any construction or above-ceiling work required? No. The SOLIS 160 mounts directly to the existing ceiling infrastructure already in place. There is no demolition, no drywall work, and no impact to HVAC, laminar airflow, fire suppression, or electrical conduit. The program upgrades all of the active technology while leaving your existing infrastructure in place. The upgraded components include the light head, spring arm, power supplies, wall control, and in-light camera if needed, so the suite is set for the long term.

Does the SOLIS 160 perform as well as the system it replaces? Yes, and full specs on the SOLIS 160 are on our website. The SOLIS 160 doesn't just replace the technology clinicians have trusted for decades, it advances it. With a CRI of 98, R9 and R13 values of 99, deeper depth of field, and adjustable color temperature, the SOLIS 160 meets or exceeds the legacy platform in virtually every clinical category. The proprietary reflector and shadow management technology that made the original system the most installed surgical light in the U.S. is carried forward — alongside the same sterile handle, functionality, and clinical use cases surgical teams rely on every day.

Can our HTM team service the SOLIS 160? Yes. Grey Atlantic provides biomed level training and authorized service partnerships, so internal HTM and clinical engineering staff can be trained and certified to perform first line service on the SOLIS 160. Grey Atlantic also operates a national service network across the United States, with standard response targets of 24 hours for clinical impact issues and 72 hours for non-urgent service.

How does the cost compare to a traditional upgrade? LIGHTS ON is often lower cost than a traditional upgrade. It eliminates the hidden costs that drive traditional capital projects, including general contractor markup, project management overhead, and OR downtime that can run roughly $100,000 per OR per day in lost contribution margin. A facility specific TCO analysis is included in every formal proposal.

What if we have an OR down right now? For facilities with an operating room that is down and not operational, email [email protected] and a representative will respond the same day.

SOURCE Grey Atlantic