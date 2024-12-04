GREY GOOSE® ALTIUS COLLABORATES WITH ART COLLECTIVE MSCHF TO UNVEIL THE A.I.R. CHATEAU, A ONE-NIGHT ARTISTS RESIDENCE IN MIAMI

Inspired by GREY GOOSE Altius, a new ultra-premium vodka reflecting the brand's uncompromising craftsmanship, and the clouds from high above the French Alps where its water originates, the A.I.R. Chateau will showcase boundary-defying works at the peak of their craft.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global art world descends on Miami for a week of innovative displays of creativity, GREY GOOSE will unveil its first-ever A.I.R. Chateau — a one-night-only artists in residence (A.I.R.) experience created in collaboration with art collective MSCHF. Designed with the creative community in mind, the fête will provide refuge for artists of all kinds to converge, enjoy the true essence of the occasion and celebrate the French vodka brand's newest ultra-premium expression, GREY GOOSE Altius.

Just as GREY GOOSE has pushed category conventions since its inception and continues to set the tone for luxury vodka, MSCHF blurs the line between art and culture to create a new standard across creative disciplines. At the A.I.R. Chateau, MSCHF will showcase pieces from their ongoing formalist experimentation with commercial objects, including some of the collective's most talked about creations, including Big Red Boots, stacks of Blurs, Flipped Flop High Heels and the first presentation of a brand-new launch, the Moving Blanket Capsule Collection, all with a new GREY GOOSE Altius Alps-inspired touch.

Alongside the MSCHF pieces on display, the soiree will feature dazzling artistic expressions across music, culinary and mixology that represent the unparalleled glacial smoothness of the new GREY GOOSE Altius vodka, including DJ sets from Diplo, Francis Mercier and Luciano Scalioni, and meticulously crafted GREY GOOSE Altius serves from mixology master Valentino Longo.

"For the debut of A.I.R. Chateau, we will bring together remarkable creative minds who share our pursuit of enjoying the best of life, whether that experience worth savoring is generated by the depth of their artistic work or a beautifully crafted cocktail," said Aleco Azqueta, GREY GOOSE Global VP of Marketing, "GREY GOOSE has always championed the apex of creativity via multiple mediums, from mixology to fashion to music to visual art, so we can think of no better forum to showcase our own latest innovation, GREY GOOSE Altius, than an exhibition of artistic collaboration and excellence."

GREY GOOSE Altius is masterfully crafted using water sourced from some of the highest mountains in the French Alps, and was specifically created for special occasions, like the A.I.R. Chateau. The new vodka is exclusively served at top bars and restaurants and can now be found on menus in select US cities, such as Aspen, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami.

About GREY GOOSE vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail, GREY GOOSE® Essences, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.

www.greygoose.com

SIP RESPONSIBLY.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Press Contacts

Nike Communications - [email protected]

Carmen Wharton - [email protected]

Alex Miller – [email protected]

SOURCE GREY GOOSE