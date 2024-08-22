GREY GOOSE® VODKA AND FRANCES TIAFOE CELEBRATE THE US OPEN IN STYLE

The American tennis star and official vodka of the US Open debut a new campaign on stylish celebrations, including upgrading one lucky fan's tournament experience with courtside seats.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GREY GOOSE® vodka , the official vodka of the US Open for 18 years and star of the tournament's signature Honey Deuce™ cocktail , is proud to announce its partnership with world-renowned tennis star Frances Tiafoe. In their new campaign, GREY GOOSE and Tiafoe will inspire fans to find joy in celebrations on and off the court through a series of content, social and OOH assets, and upgrade one fan's US Open experience.

Celebrating the US Open, Frances Tiafoe and GREY GOOSE® vodka team up to launch a stylish new campaign.

Just as GREY GOOSE is celebrated for bringing style to joyful occasions, Tiafoe has become an inspiration for bringing cheerful style to tennis. Tiafoe, along with other players and celebrity fans, has ignited a wave of bold on- and off-court tennis looks. More than ever before, fashion is an integral part of the fan experience, with searches for US Open outfit inspiration increasing by 22% in 2023 compared to 2022 (Google Trends and Google Keyword Planner).

In the same vein, the Honey Deuce™ cocktail has become a bonafide US Open icon, even dubbed the "season's hottest accessory" by The New York Times . Crafted with GREY GOOSE vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and fresh tennis-inspired melon balls for garnish, the Honey Deuce™ cocktail is a US Open crowd-favorite. Since the cocktail was created for the tournament in 2007, over 2.25 million Honey Deuce™ cocktails have toasted to world-class tennis.

"For me, style has always been another way to bring an upbeat energy to the court and have fun with it," says Frances Tiafoe. "GREY GOOSE is all about bringing that same energy to the US Open, and any fan of the tournament knows how iconic the Honey Deuce™ is. We had so much fun making this campaign and I'm excited to celebrate this US Open season with GREY GOOSE."

The campaign kicks off today with the launch of a new content series airing on the brand's and Tiafoe's social media channels. Directed by Max Bartick, the series will feature three :15 second videos with Tiafoe sharing his head-turning fits, celebratory moves, and stylish serves, like the iconic Honey Deuce™ cocktail. The campaign will be accompanied by a suite of longer form social assets and a prominent OOH spot in New York City's Times Square. To view the first installment of the series, tune into the Grey Goose YouTube , and keep an eye out for more content rolling out on the brand's and Tiafoe's social channels over the coming weeks.

To bring the campaign to life, GREY GOOSE will elevate one lucky fan's US Open experience with premium seats for them and a guest, along with a visit to the GREY GOOSE suite. To be considered, US Open attendees 21 years+ can DM the brand's Instagram (@greygoose) with a photo of their tournament outfit on August 27, 2024 for a chance to be upgraded that same day. The 18th qualifying DM will be selected in honor of the vodka brand's 18th year of partnership with the US Open.*

"Following our most successful tournament to-date, GREY GOOSE is excited to return to the US Open for our 18th year of partnership," says GREY GOOSE North America VP of Marketing Aleco Azqueta, "We are especially excited to kick off Honey Deuce™ cocktail season with this incredible campaign and partnership with Frances Tiafoe. In addition to his gifted talents, Frances is the embodiment of joyful style and spirit on and off the court. We're looking forward to raising a Honey Deuce™ cocktail in his honor this year."

In 2024, GREY GOOSE will have branded cocktail bars in four locations on-site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center: the Food Village, Grandstand Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium's concourse and the promenade level of Arthur Ashe Stadium. To find where the Honey Deuce™ cocktail is served beyond the stadium walls, fans can visit the Honey Deuce Locator .

For those tuning into the Grand Slam® Tournament from home in New York City and Chicago, GREY GOOSE is once again offering canned versions of the Honey Deuce™ cocktail for the duration of the tournament via DoorDash and Cocktail Courier.

*No purchase necessary. Open to US residents, 21 or older, who purchased tickets to the US Open before 8/19/24 and are present at the event on 8/27/24. For Official Rules, see here .

About GREY GOOSE vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE® Classic Martini Cocktail, GREY GOOSE® Essences, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

