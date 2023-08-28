GREY GOOSE® VODKA AND "THE SHOP UNINTERRUPTED" ANNOUNCE "SET THE BAR," A SPECIAL EPISODE IN CELEBRATION OF THE US OPEN

News provided by

GREY GOOSE

28 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

Filmed at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the special spotlights best-in-class individuals who continue to "set the bar" in tennis and style, on and off the court

PHOTO SELECTS LINK HERE

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of their sponsorship, GREY GOOSE vodka and the multi-award-winning series "The Shop UNINTERRUPTED" are thrilled to announce "Set the Bar,"a special tennis-focused episode of the Season 6 series. Filmed at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the episode premiers today, opening day of the US Open, of which Grey Goose has been a longstanding partner of. Starring "The Shop UNINTERRUPTED" host Paul Rivera and guest host professional basketball player Gordon Hayward, actress Lala Anthony, 10-time ATP World singles champion and recipient of the 2008 USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Humanitarian of the Year James Blake, current World No. 3 in women's singles Jessica Pegula, the episode features unfiltered conversation over GREY GOOSE Honey Deuces, the iconic signature cocktail of the US Open.

"For 17 years, GREY GOOSE has raised a glass to excellence at the US Open," said Aleco Azqueta, GREY GOOSE Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to unite our partnerships with the USTA and 'The Shop' for this first-of-its-kind episode, which will share raw, untapped conversations over Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktails, the signature drink of the US Open. Featuring the defining stories that our fans have come to expect through our support of UNINTERRUPTED, this is a special moment for the GREY GOOSE brand and we can't wait for you to see it."

"Set the Bar" was filmed at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the US Open is held, in front of a live audience, and can be viewed on the Grey Goose YouTube Channel and the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube Channel. This is the third collaboration between GREY GOOSE vodka and UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, following their joint 2021 limited series "In the Moment'' and 2022 limited series "The Shop: Lineup."

About GREY GOOSE vodka
Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Essences, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.
www.greygoose.com

SIP RESPONSIBLY.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About The Shop UNINTERRUPTED
The Sports Emmy® Award winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, co-created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, remains intact at being revolutionary and creating unique experiences where celebrated artists, entertainers, athletes and advocates come together for authentic, raw, untapped conversations and storytelling. Full episodes continue to be available on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube Channel.

Press Contacts
GREY GOOSE | [email protected]
The Shop UNINTERRUPTED | [email protected]

SOURCE GREY GOOSE

Also from this source

GREY GOOSE® VODKA INTRODUCES THE PERFECT READY TO SERVE MARTINI COCKTAIL IN A BOTTLE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.